Goldberg's most recent WWE match was at Elimination Chamber back in February, where he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes via technical submission with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns has since unified the Universal Championship with the WWE Championship and is inching towards 700 consecutive days as world champion, but "Da Man" isn't satisfied with how the match turned out. The pair were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns opted to step away from the event for personal reasons after the COVID-19 pandemic shunted the show to the empty WWE Performance Center.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO