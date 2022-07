The UNM School of Law mourns the loss of alumna Barbara Brown Simmons (’74). She was a woman of many firsts. Not only was she the first Black woman to graduate from the UNM School of Law, but she was also the first Black woman to become a member of the State Bar of New Mexico. She was a tremendous advocate and leader at the University and the greater community.

