ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

BITS & BYTES: Emerging Artist Series; Eagles Band concert; Ventfort Hall events; Piano Concert Series; High Kings performance; Berkshire High Peaks Festival

By Solange Boucher
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — On Tuesdays, July 19 through August 30 at 6:30 p.m. the Emerging Artist Series returns to The Foundry. A $5 cover charge goes directly to the artists. The bar will be open and no reservations are required. The first emerging artist is Molly Weinberg....

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Overnight farm experience; Pottery tour and sale; Pittsfield photo competition; Lace lecture; Jonah Bokaer dance; The Fremonts performance; Graham Nash live

NORFOLK, Conn. — Seed & Spoon has partnered with Mike’s Organic for a special overnight event on July 23rd to July 24th. Mike Geller, of Mike’s Organic will host a special dinner event where he shares insight on his favorite ingredients and prepares a pairing dinner with Seed & Spoon’s fresh produce.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT PREVIEW: Berkshire Opera Festival presents ‘Three Decembers’ at Chatham’s PS21, July 21 & 23

Chatham — World-class, locally-produced opera is a rarity in the Berkshires, mainly because it is relatively expensive to stage. And Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF), which is to say, its board, staff, and supportive public (you), are doing something about it: When BOF presents an opera, the rest of us are all over it like a duck on a June bug—or at least we ought to be. And our next chance to do so comes this week: Berkshire Opera Festival presents Jake Heggie’s “Three Decembers” at PS21’s Pavilion Theater in Chatham, New York, Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23.
CHATHAM, NY
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘A Walk in the Woods’ plays at Shakespeare & Company’s Roman Garden Theatre through September 4

Written by Lee Blessing, directed by James Warwick. “The world’s great powers—the world’s great fools.”. Lee Blessing’s 1988 play, “A Walk in the Woods” dealt with a topic of great concern to Americans at that time—negotiating a peace treaty over nuclear weapons with the Soviet Union. Seeing it today is a lesson in real politics. The topic is still current. The repercussions of failure are still grim and possibly deadly. We are engaged in observing a war that constantly brings the issue forward. We live with the reality this play explores in depth. The play, by the way, is a comedy.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Unhappy with ‘Most Happy In Concert’ at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Mass. “This little piggy is the littlest little piggy but the big son-of-a-b.. hurts the most.”. According to the program, nine singers participate in this peculiar show on the mainstage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, though I could only count seven of them as seen in the finale photo below. They are performing the score of Frank Loesser’s masterpiece, a through-composed musical from 1956 based on a 1924 play that had many successful runs on Broadway, and was made into a film starring Charles Laughton and Carole Lombard. The fat, awkward, aging Italian Napa Valley winemaker is played, in this current version, by Mary Testa. In fact, every character in the show is played by a woman, and sometimes by more than one woman, or so it seems. Director Daniel Fish has wrought a most confusing rendition of this world-class classic. His team, including an off-stage band of twelve talented players, work in the darkness of the stage. It is almost never possible to locate who is singing, but when you do, you still can’t see her or them or she/they. In fact when five of them come together to sing the hit standard “Standing on the corner watching all the girls go by,” the show ventures into the realm of “The Most Happy Lesbians.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Entertainment
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Lenox, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
West Stockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Florence Meehan Reynolds-Mullany, 87, of Great Barrington

Florence Meehan Reynolds-Mullany, 87, of Great Barrington passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Great Barrington. Born on September 6, 1934 in Webster, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Regina (Phoenix) Meehan. She graduated from St. Louis High School in Webster and attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee

Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on September 24, 1931, in New Jersey to the late Raymond and Rose Davidson Dey. She graduated in 1950 from The Forman School in Litchfield, Conn., where she met her beloved husband Henry. She and Henry were married on February 21, 1951, at Central Presbyterian Church in Montclair NJ. Mary took pride in keeping a beautiful home and she dedicated herself to raising her two children.
LEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield

William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Pittsfield on October 30, 1932, the son of Ambrose and Ida Montour Jerome, he was raised in Lenox where he attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Lenox High School, where he excelled in sports. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bryant College in Providence, R.I. and a Master of Arts degree from American International College in Springfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a “Home Improvement” Character is Retiring

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series, and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
amherstbulletin.com

Concert series forced to move from Summit House to Notch

HADLEY — An ongoing state inspection of the Summit House at J.A. Skinner State Park is forcing the move of a weekly summer concert series, which was set to begin at the historic site on July 7, to the Notch Visitors Center in Amherst. Friends of the Mount Holyoke...
AMHERST, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Capital Rep in Albany, N.Y. through August 21

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, N.Y. Book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, songs by Bob Gaudio. In the late 1950’s four young men from rural New Jersey came together to sing, and occasionally to break the law. The eldest, Tommy DeVito (born in 1928), and his brother were often jailed for minor theft and other offences. The youngest, Bob Gaudio (born in 1942), was a clean-living guy with music in his over-crowded soul. In between were Nick Massi (born in 1935) and Frankie Valli (born in 1937). With their first big hit songs, “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), and “Walk Like a Man” (1963), they became the group to beat, the biggest group in pop music. This was a position they held for years even with the British competition that smacked American kids in the face, like The Beatles, in 1963. Neither the English singers, nor any other American group, ever surpassed The Four Seasons.
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Breathtaking Southern Berkshires ridge-top contemporary with lake frontage

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design. Extraordinary, panoramic views of Lake Buel and surrounding Southern Berkshires hills. Priceless privacy on 15 acres. An environmental paradise with private access to Stevens Lake and tennis. Minutes from Berkshire County’s cultural venues and fine dining, Butternut Ski Basin, Appalachian Trail, Lake Buel and Lake Garfield. Incomparable craftsmanship throughout, with a thoughtful floor plan offering a spacious and welcoming sanctuary for year-round or short-stay living and entertaining.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Art#Music Education#Foundry#Fenn St#Great Barrington
Q 105.7

Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken

While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Peter Goldberg of Stone House Properties offers a lakeside Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architectural gem with sensational views. Transformations – Designer Ritch Holben explores the many advantages of Accessory Dwelling...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Paintings
theberkshireedge.com

Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, raised in North Egremont

Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, of Bolingbrook Ill., formerly of Norwich N.Y. passed on Thursday, June 23, 2022,at Advent Health in Bolingbrook. Elaine was born on March 19, 1942, in Pittsfield, Mass., to the late Dwight P. Campbell and Anita M. Campbell and was raised in North Egremont, Mass. Growing up, Elaine was a member of the 4-H Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Elaine graduated from Mt. Everett Regional High School in 1960 and went on to earn her nursing degree at Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1963.
EGREMONT, MA
WWLP

Fundraiser held for local comedian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
CHICOPEE, MA
104.5 The Team

Quirky Capital Region Tourist Attraction Named Strangest In New York

One of our locally known natural wonders includes the strangest tourist attraction in the state of New York. New York state is known for some awesome natural wonders. Niagara Falls, Letchworth State Park "The Grand Canyon of the East," and all of our amazing state parks come to mind. But one local tourist attraction at one of our state's natural wonders is getting some recognition as the Empire State's "strangest."
HOWES CAVE, NY
businesswest.com

Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy