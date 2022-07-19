Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car.
The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at least one shot at the detective’s vehicle. Police saturated the area and found the stolen car.
Police used fingerprints to tie Adrian Cly to the car. Adrian Cly is also accused of stealing a city-owned vehicle. They are accused of stealing again from the same rental car lot, also violent carjackings. Both are facing several charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
