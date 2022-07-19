ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Barney Will Still Become A Live-Action Movie In A Darker Fashion

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like me and you grew up in the ’90s, you were probably into the Barney and Friends show. I mean, how could you not be? He’s a big and purple anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus Rex that does nothing but sings and dances. The happy dinosaur made kids happy and got everyone...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

“Big Fat Liar” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2022, the movie Big Fat Liar will turn 20 years old. In honor of its anniversary, we think it should be rewatched and appreciated for all that it is. The film follows the story of a young boy named Jason Shepherd who is a habitual liar. When his lies catch up to him and he gets caught, his whole world is turned upside down. He must then go on a journey to set things right and prove to everyone that he is not a liar. Things become more complicated when a Hollywood screenwriter steals his writing assignment to make a film out of it.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Actresses With a Great Reputation in Hollywood

Who doesn’t love salacious celebrity gossip? The world is obsessed with sharing piping hot tea all about celebrities, and the juicier it is, the better. The thing with celebrity gossip is that most people want to hear the not-so-nice stuff. Gossip mongers want to know who is mean, who is up to no good, and who is doing the kind of stuff that makes you raise a brow. Those things are fine, sure, but we want to ask a question. Why so much negativity? What about nice, clean, fun gossip? For instance, instead of asking who is the most difficult celebrity in Hollywood (we’ve heard the rumors), why not ask about who the nicest rumored female celebrities in Hollywood are? We want to know which female celebrities are just nice humans despite their overwhelming fame?
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

What Might Happen if Elliott Page Replaces Ezra Miller as The Flash?

The initial response to the idea of replacing Ezra Miller with Elliot Page wasn’t too hard to guess, but it hasn’t been openly opposed by a wide number of people at this time. There are a couple of likely reasons for this, and only one of them is entirely positive. One is that people genuinely think that Elliot can create enough buzz for this role that it would be advantageous to have him in the next Flash movie that comes along if one ever does since it depends heavily on the success of the first one that has yet to release. Another opinion is that no one wants to say anything negative about this casting since that might be seen as transphobic and, well, that’s just the trendy thing to do these days since just about any action or set of words that doesn’t agree with such an idea would be labeled as transphobic. In other words, some would accept Elliot as a means of staying on the good side of the LGBTQIA+ community and avoiding a heated debate that might lead to them being canceled or otherwise singled out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
TVOvermind

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” Turns 25 In 2022

It has already been 25 years since My Best Friend’s Wedding hit theaters. Released on June 20, 1997, the romantic comedy was an instant hit with audiences and critics alike. Starring Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz, the film tells the story of two friends who fall in love with the same man. It was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. In 2022, it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, and we think it is time for a re-watch.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Let’s See Gordon Ramsay Take On an Iron Chef, Please?

Trying to determine who the best chef in the world is has become kind of a frenzied search over the years that has been taken on by very few individuals since the fact is that there are so many great chefs out there that ratings have become far more important than whether a person can really cook. Over the years a lot of different chefs have taken on the task of becoming cultural icons to millions of people who have been convinced that these chefs and bakers are among the best in the world. Well, when looking at their various pedigrees, it’s not wrong to call them the best, but certain personalities would be fun to see pit against one another since several shows have banked on the reputations of their chefs, their stars in other words, so much that it’s fair to think that at times that such a reputation needs to be proven again, or at least showcased to test just how good they are. There’s no doubt at all that their reputations are earned and in many cases deserved, but it’s still fun to think of watching several of the best chefs go head to head with each other.
FOOD & DRINKS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Maggie”

A new comedy TV show dropped on Hulu earlier this month to critical acclaim from reviewers and regular audiences alike. Titled Maggie, the show was originally set to premiere on ABC before being moved to Hulu. The show is written and executive-produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Adler previously worked on Less Than Perfect and Better Off Ted, while Mull wrote for Dads and Family Guy. The two worked together on Life in Pieces, a show that aired from 2015 to 2018. Here’s an official description of the show, according to Hulu’s press site: “Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Hollywood#Actor#Barney Will#The Barney And Friends
TVOvermind

Famous Celebrities Who Went to School Together Growing Up

Whether you remember them or not, you went to school with other people while growing up. Some of the kids you were educated with remain lifelong friends. Others were friends for a season. Some childhood friends reconnect (thanks in large part to social media) as they grow older, but what happens when you go to school with someone as a child and later end up working in the same industry? Believe it or not, the world is a small one, and many of your favorite celebrities attended school together. The same place at the same time. It’s a fun moment to realize that some of the most unexpected celebrities were classmates at one time. Which of your favorite stars grew up together as classmates? We aren’t mentioning Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and their lifelong friendship and bromance; that’s not news.
BROOKLYN, NY
TVOvermind

Final Destination 6 Promises to Change Things Around

There are still people that are willing to follow the Final Destination story after five movies, and even after learning that part 6 won’t be a reboot, will still be excited to see another movie come along. But the claim that this addition to the movie series will change things and revive the idea is bound to create a few different responses in a lot of people. When speaking of violent deaths and disturbing images, Final Destination has been the type of movie series that has gone out of its way to create some of the goriest and most cringe-inducing visuals that can be imagined. Some folks have gone on to state that a few of the images do appear kind of overdone, while others haven’t been able to do more than glance at some of the images since, to be fair, they’re kind of disturbing in a lot of ways. But that’s kind of the point in a big way, as these movies have managed to show that death isn’t just gruesome and disturbing, it can also be purposeful and mean-spirited enough to rob people of their dignity and their life at the same time.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Chloe”

Released on June 24, 2022, Chloe is a new psychological thriller series on BBC One and Amazon Prime Video. The six-part series is created by Alice Seabright, who previously worked on shows like End-O and Sex Education. Here’s a brief description of what Chloe is about, according to What To Watch: “Chloe was described as “a mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief”. It follows Becky (Erin Doherty) a young woman who still lives with her mum. She’s working as a temp and is living her life through the apparently flawless lives of social media influencers. In particular, Becky has become obsessed with an Instagram account owned by Chloe (Poppy Gilbert).
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Trauma”

The 2009 drama series Trauma depicted the life of a group of paramedics who worked together in San Francisco. The show focused on the personal and professional lives of the paramedics, as they responded to emergencies and tried to save lives. The show was praised for its realistic portrayal of the paramedic profession, and for its complex and interesting characters. However, the show was canceled after one season, due to low ratings. The show struggled to find an audience, and it was ultimately pulled from the schedule after airing just 17 episodes. While the exact reasons for the show’s cancellation are not known, it is likely that NBC simply felt that it was not a good investment to continue airing a low-rated show. Whatever the reason, Trauma is now just a brief footnote in television history. Its cast, however, has done great things since the show’s early cancellation in 2010. If you’ve been wondering what the cast of Trauma has been up to since the show’s demise, read ahead. Here’s an update on the cast members of the canceled-too-soon medical drama Trauma.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
TVOvermind

Five Times Ben Affleck Shocked His Fans

Bennifer is officially official. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world in July 2022 by legally tying the knot 20 years after the couple first became engaged in 2002. Their relationship ended at the beginning of 2003, and both stars went on to marry others, have children of their own, and live wildly separate lives. When it was announced they were back together in 2021 and engaged for the second time in 2022, fans wondered if they’d ever make it down the aisle. Now we know; they did it. Whether or not it lasts is a different story for a different day (though we do wish them a lifetime of happiness in their marriage), but fans are shocked. Ben Affleck really married Jennifer Lopez, and it has fans thinking about the other most shocking things the actor has done in his life.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Genevieve O’Reilly

Genevieve O’Reilly was a child when she knew she would one day become a famous actress. She was hooked, and it all had to do with her home country and her heritage. She did the work, she went to college, and she made it happen. Now she is one of the most recognized actresses in the world, and we want to know more about her.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

What to Expect from Marvel’s Phase Four

The juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe rumbles ever onward, with dozens of movies scheduled to join the plethora of others that the MCU is already comprised of. All of this now with the addition of dozens of TV series that can be found exclusively on the Disney+ subscription service. But when the underlying saga of the Infinity Stones that was woven throughout the previous phases of the media darling came to an end, the question on everyone’s mind was: What now? Well, several movies and several series into the new era of live action Marvel entertainment sees fans still asking the same question.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Terrance Higgins

Terrance Higgins is going to be a household name soon. If you don’t know it already, you’ll see him starring in the newest season of Big Brother. He’s one of the 16 new faces on the show, and he is nothing short of excited to be part of this. He’s taking this to the next level, and he is thrilled. Here’s what you need to know about your favorite new reality show star.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy