Bandits beat Edenton after Saturday loss

Tarboro’s River Bandits 17-7, 9-3) beat the Edenton Steamers (19-8, 15-8) for the sixth time in eight games this season, taking an 8-6 Premier Collegiate League (PCL win Sunday night at Municipal Stadium. The win kept the Bandits atop the PCL standings by percentage points — .750 to .652.

Edenton led 3-1 after the top of the third, but Tarboro scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the fourth to grab the lead, 6-3.

The Steamers added a single run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but couldn’t keep the Bandits off the board. Tarboro scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to grab the win.

Left-hander Porter Braddy (Maryland-Eastern Shore) got the win while southpaw Connor Vucovich (Bucknell) got the save for the Bandits.

Braddy allowed six hits and four runs while striking out eight and walking three. He was relieved in the sixth by Landon Higgerson (Radford). Higgerson allowed two runs on five hits and was hampered by a pair of errors. He struck out two and walked one.

Vucovich came in with runners on first and second and no outs in the eighth before retiring the next three to get out of the inning.

He closed out the game by striking out three of the four batters her faced in the ninth.

The Bandits managed 12 hits off a quartet of Edenton pitchers, including long balls from Hunter McClean (UT-Martin) in the first, and Chase Heath (Central Missouri and Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) on back-to-back at-bats in the third.

May led the assault with a 3-for-3 night with five RBI. Heath was 3-for-4 for the night while McClean was 3-for-5 with an RBI and James Moses (Towson) was 2-for-4.

As effective as the top of the order was against Edenton pitching, the bottom of the lineup had a rough night, with batters five-through-nine going 1-for-19.

Saturday night, Tarboro’s game with Clayton (16-8) was delayed 68 minutes while waiting for a pair of substitute umpires to show up when the scheduled umps were no-shows and when it did get underway, the River Bandits’ high-flying offense spit and sputtered its way to a 7-4 loss.

Both teams scored in the first, but after that, Clayton starter Ethan Wilson (Belmont-Abbey) held the Bandits at-bay until the eighth inning when Harrison Johnson (Ohio) reached on a fielding error by the shortstop and was followed by a James Moses (Towson) home run to right field.

Moses’ home run chased Wilson, but only drew Tarboro to within 7-3 after the Clovers had scored five runs in the top of the inning.

Clayton sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth with the first five all reaching base safely.

Matt Albritton ( Jefferson College) opened with a home run to left, followed by a single to short right field by Connor Tucker (Belmont Abbey). Garrett Browder (Davidson) then hit a sharp grounder to short, which Ty Barrango (College of San Mateo) backhanded cleanly, but lost the ball as he spun in an effort to force Tucker.

Jack Casbarro (Mount Olive) then hit a looping single to center to score Tucker and move Browder into scoring position. Zach Lyons (NC Wesleyan) then his a liner down the third base line to drive Browder home with the fifth run, making the score 7-1.

Tarboro managed to close the gap in the eighth.

With one out, Johnson hit a towering pop-up in the no man’s land behind short and third and in front of the left fielder. All three players moved into position to make the play, but in the end, Casbarro called the other two off — only to miss the ball.

With Harrison on first, Moses hit a no-doubter to right to make the score 7-3 and chase Wilson.

The Bandits tried to keep the rally going but reliever Matt Pennoni (Lock Haven) struck out Barrango and threw Chase Heath (Central Missouri) out at first to end the inning.

Tarboro added a lead-off home run from Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) in the ninth but had to convince the home plate umpire to change his call on the ball — which hit the foul pole and was originally called a foul.

With one out, Liam McFadden-Ackman (Northern Kentucky) walked and stole second, but was stranded after Pennoni recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

The first, on Hunter McClean (UT-Martin), was on a high and outside pitch that everybody in the ballpark thought was ball four. The call caused Bandits’ Coach Grant Crosby to have a discussion with the plate umpire which, of course, did no good.

Pennoni then struck out Dan Hoggard (Seton Hall) to end the game.

It was Clayton’s second win of the season against the Bandits, following a 5-3 decision at Municipal Stadium on July 1.

The Clovers scored seven runs on six hits, four walks, a hit batter, and three Tarboro errors.

Wilson got the win for the Clovers, striking out eight.

Tarboro managed four runs on three hits, four walks, and a pair of Clover errors. Jay Bullock (Brunswick CC) took the loss. He was relieved in the fourth by Jack McIntosh (Pfeiffer) while Adam Creswell (Francis Marion) finished the game.

Tarboro’s pitching recorded 11 strikeouts.