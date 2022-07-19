ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Secretary of State warns of DMV rebate scam

walls102.com
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding residents to be on alert for scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” seeking personal information. The most recent scam is a text message claiming to be from “Illinois DMV.” The text message...

Rule broadens scope of gun-card applicant’s potential threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Police Department has implemented an emergency rule to allow authorities broader discretion in issuing Firearm Owner’s Identification cards. The change comes in response to a mass shooting July Fourth in suburban Chicago. It allows police to consider historical instances when determining whether FOID applicants present a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. State police issued a FOID to Robert E. Crimo III in 2019 after finding no current problems with his record. But twice in the previous eights months police had responded to his home for reports of suicidal and other violent threats. The emergency rule takes effect within 10 days and is in effect for five months while state police seek a permanent change.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Public urged to slow down, proceed with caution around crews mowing roadsides

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that the busiest roadside mowing period is underway, requiring drivers to slow down when encountering equipment and personnel. Mowing will continue until Aug. 15, a schedule that helps maximize motorist safety and protect pollinator habitat. During the summer, IDOT conducts two primary types of mowing. Safety mowing occurs directly adjacent to the road as needed. Maintenance mowing, which lasts for approximately six weeks starting on July 1st, includes areas next to ditches, traffic control devices and other structures and follows the Illinois Monarch Project Mowing Guidelines for Pollinators, protecting as much habitat and nectar resources as possible.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal reminds everyone to practice water safety around pools

SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal reminds everyone to practice water safety around pools as the summer heat continues. The number of pools installed in backyards drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning adults should be extra vigilant to protect any children who have access to the water. It is also essential to take proper steps to keep pools secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring. According to the American Red Cross, 69% of young children who are found drowned or submerged in swimming pools were not expected to be in or at the pool. For children younger than 5, 87% of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs. Each day, approximately two children under 15 years old die from drowning.
ILLINOIS STATE
Marker dedicated last month for Connecticut heroine in Troy Grove

TROY GROVE – A historical marker was dedicated in Troy Grove last month for a woman who fought racial bigotry in Connecticut in the early 19th century. Prudence Crandall was a white teacher who in the 1830’s conducted an advanced academy for Black women in Canterbury, Conn. Originally an academy for whites, after the first Black female was admitted, racial bigotry resulted in the academy becoming exclusively for Black females. But white racial discrimination and repeat violence forced the school to close. In 1842 Crandall moved to Troy Grove, living in Illinois for 35 years, primarily in La Salle County. She taught school and was an active in woman’s rights and the abolitionist movement to end slavery. In Connecticut, Crandall’s school still stands as a museum and in 1995 the Connecticut General Assembly named her the Official Heroine of Connecticut. She died in Kansas in 1890 at the age of 86. The marker is located in the Wild Bil Hickok Memorial Park in Troy Grove.
TROY GROVE, IL
Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Crops mostly in good condition across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The latest USDA Crop Progress and Condition Report showed that Corn and Soybeans across Illinois were in mostly good condition. Corn silking was slightly below the five year average, at 60 percent, while the soybean crop was blooming about 20 percent behind last years soybeans. Around 65 percent of the Corn and Soybeans growing across the state were rated at good or excellent condition.
ILLINOIS STATE
Unemployment claims continue to reach record lows

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced last week the state has reached a new historic low of continued claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits since the beginning of the series in January 1987. Illinois has remained below the previously recorded low of 70,454 continued claims for ten consecutive weeks. The most recent data reflects claims levels below that threshold to a little more than 65,000 continued claims. The decrease in continued claims is a reflection of pandemic-related economic recovery and signals a strong Illinois labor market. In particular, job growth in the non-durable goods manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, professional and technical services, and business services have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
Public meeting to be held on development of new statewide electric vehicle infrastructure plan

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it will host a virtual public meeting July 28 to provide information and get feedback on the development of the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, the latest in Gov. JB Pritzker’s efforts to have one million electric vehicles registered in Illinois by 2030. Comments received at the meeting will help guide IDOT in developing a statewide plan to create and support an interconnected network of charging stations along key travel corridors. The plan is required for Illinois to receive an anticipated $148 million to invest in EV infrastructure as part of the historic, bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act passed last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
North Central Behavioral Health Systems Extends Services in Bureau County

LASALLE – North Central Behavioral Health Systems was the recipient of two grant extensions that will support expanded mental health and substance use services in Bureau County. The additional dollars will support the expansion of the Substance Use services to the Princeton area, including inside Saint Claire OSF Medical Center.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

