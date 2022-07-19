ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Free Diabetic Health education program coming to Streator

Cover picture for the articleSTREATOR – OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine will be offering a one-hour diabetic programs hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, on Wednesday, July 20, at noon at the...

walls102.com

North Central Behavioral Health Systems Extends Services in Bureau County

LASALLE – North Central Behavioral Health Systems was the recipient of two grant extensions that will support expanded mental health and substance use services in Bureau County. The additional dollars will support the expansion of the Substance Use services to the Princeton area, including inside Saint Claire OSF Medical Center.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Streator High School student accepted into Illinois High School Theatre Festival

STREATOR – For the first time ever, a Streator High School Student will be participating in one of the biggest theater festivals in the state. Kim Freeman, Theatre teacher at Streator High School says her student Mackenzie Bruce will be working behind the scene of the All-State Production Shrek, which will be showcased during the fest in January at the University of Illinois. Produced by the Illinois Theatre Association, the Illinois High School Theatre Festival is the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the world. The three-day Festival takes place every year in early January, with rehearsals beginning in August. The Streator High School Board gave their blessing on the trip at a meeting on Tuesday night. Principal Amy Mascal says it’s a big deal for the high school, as they’ve never had any students accepted into the program before.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Meet at greet for new Ladd School principal on Thursday

LADD – An informal meet and greet will take place at Ladd School on Thursday for parents and community members to get acquainted with its new principal. Mallory Ploch received her bachelor’s degree in Special Education at Illinois State University and a master’s degree at St. Xavier University and Aurora University in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership. Mallory began her career working for Livingston County Special Services Unit, Hall High School, St. Bede Academy, DePue, LaMoille, and Dalzell Schools. The informal meet and greet will take place at Ladd School from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.
LADD, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Streator, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Elizabeth, IL
Streator, IL
Health
Streator, IL
Education
walls102.com

Illinois Waterway Visitor Center returns to mask requirement

OTTAWA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reinstated mandatory mask wearing inside the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at Starved Rock Lock and Dam in Ottawa. They announced Monday that those who visit the outside viewing areas will not be required to wear a mask. The community transmission level in LaSalle County of COVID-19 was recently raised to high.
OTTAWA, IL
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Marseilles P.D. Rolling Out New Special Needs Registry

To better serve every person, the Marseilles Police Department is introducing a new “Special Needs Program”. It's designed to improve the department's interactions and responses with individuals with special needs. Parents and caregivers are invited to provide information to the Marseilles P.D. about folks with special needs regardless of age that may require special assistance in an emergency situation or interaction with officers. The data will only be used by officers and will stay confidential.
MARSEILLES, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Sunflower Fields in Illinois to Visit This Summer

Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
MAPLE PARK, IL
#Health Education#Education Program#Community Education#Diabetes Care#Family Medicine#Free Diabetic Health
walls102.com

Marker dedicated last month for Connecticut heroine in Troy Grove

TROY GROVE – A historical marker was dedicated in Troy Grove last month for a woman who fought racial bigotry in Connecticut in the early 19th century. Prudence Crandall was a white teacher who in the 1830’s conducted an advanced academy for Black women in Canterbury, Conn. Originally an academy for whites, after the first Black female was admitted, racial bigotry resulted in the academy becoming exclusively for Black females. But white racial discrimination and repeat violence forced the school to close. In 1842 Crandall moved to Troy Grove, living in Illinois for 35 years, primarily in La Salle County. She taught school and was an active in woman’s rights and the abolitionist movement to end slavery. In Connecticut, Crandall’s school still stands as a museum and in 1995 the Connecticut General Assembly named her the Official Heroine of Connecticut. She died in Kansas in 1890 at the age of 86. The marker is located in the Wild Bil Hickok Memorial Park in Troy Grove.
TROY GROVE, IL
khqa.com

Massive fire at Illinois farm supply store

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (ABC) — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a store in Shorewood, Illinois Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at the Tri-County Stockdale Company. The farm supply store sells animal feed as well as yard care and fertilizer. Shorewood police issued a shelter-in-place...
SHOREWOOD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Backyard chickens up for debate in Paxton

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council made plans to hold a meeting of its license, permit, zoning and insurance committee later this summer to consider the ever-controversial topic of backyard chickens. Rachel Crutcher, the wife of Alderman Paul Crutcher, asked aldermen during last week’s council meeting to consider allowing...
PAXTON, IL
KEYC

City of Morris disbanding police department

Marc Chadderdon looking to bring change to Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The special election is taking place in just three weeks, and for voters in Nicollet County, there will be an option to vote for the county sheriff before the November election. Juneau mother says her daughter was almost...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Burns, head injuries claimed life of Roanoke man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
ROANOKE, IL
walls102.com

$2.4 billion Chicago to Peoria Rail Project moves into inception phase

UTICA – It’s all aboard the Chicago to Peoria Passenger Rail project. Elected officials met on Thursday in Utica to discuss the findings of the Peoria Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. Just over 31,000 responses were received with over 80% indicating they were very likely to use the service. The preliminary cost to implement the service is estimated at $2.4 billion. Ray LaHood, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation says the plan is to use existing lines with freight rail companies.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Swap Shop 7/20/22

YARD SALE 808 28th street Peru Friday, Saturday 9-3 baby clothes boy and girl. Boys clothes size is 8 to 16. Adults and big man’s, precious moments, Home decor, household Bedding purses shoes Circular saw tiller Weed eater jigsaw with blades and much more!!. GARAGE SALE 778 Greenwing Rd,...
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police seeing benefits of license plate cameras

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras. Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

