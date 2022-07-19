ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Family of 3 displaced, pet dog rescued after townhouse fire on Kiwanis Loop in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of three and their pet dog has been displaced following a townhouse fire in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Kiwanis Loop in the Salem Lakes section of Virginia Beach.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing fire on the side of the house. Firefighters were able to rescue and administer oxygen to the family dog.

The fire was under control around 7:45 p.m. 3 adults have been displaced. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJL7o_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtFPW_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWXPf_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXdEO_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sslFU_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fApgb_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIBhp_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmWMx_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwfFG_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBMiI_0gkOF7Ma00
    Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

