Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives largest donation ever
CENTER CITY, Minn. -- A national leader in substance abuse has received its largest donation ever.
An Illinois couple donated $8 million to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
The Minnesota-based clinic says the money comes at a time when there are a record number of overdoses and rising alcohol-related deaths nationwide.
It will use the donation to support patient care and make advances in research, education, and abuse prevention efforts.
Comments / 3