Center City, MN

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation receives largest donation ever

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

CENTER CITY, Minn. -- A national leader in substance abuse has received its largest donation ever.

An Illinois couple donated $8 million to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

The Minnesota-based clinic says the money comes at a time when there are a record number of overdoses and rising alcohol-related deaths nationwide.

It will use the donation to support patient care and make advances in research, education, and abuse prevention efforts.

