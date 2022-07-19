ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Four new COVID cases reported in Japan's worlds delegation

Reuters
 3 days ago
July 19 (Reuters) - Three Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Championships on Monday, the country's athletics federation (JAAF) said, taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15.

Sprinter Yuki Koike tested positive and missed the men's 200m heats on Monday, while Shunsuke Izumiya and Takayuki Kishimoto were scheduled to compete in the men's 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.

As a precaution, the remaining members of the Japanese delegation are not sharing common spaces with other delegations, the JAAF said.

Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles title on Sunday. The 400m hurdles final takes place on Tuesday.

Organisers have made it mandatory for all workforce, technical and medical officials and media to wear masks in indoor spaces amid "a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst accredited people".

"Athletes and team officials are also required to wear masks in their accommodation and indoor dining and recreation spaces," the statement added.

"It is highly recommended that athletes also wear masks in indoor areas at the competition venue if this does not interfere with their preparation or recovery."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

