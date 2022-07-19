Magic Wings Traveling Road Show

Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Team: Director Pamela Young and Assistant Director Jennifer Moyston for an informal conversation on Friday, July 22nd. Drop in anytime between 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM to meet the new team, share your thoughts, ask questions & more. Bring a beverage from your favorite coffee shop or enjoy the refreshments provided. We hope to see you there!

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO