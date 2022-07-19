Planning Board

REVISED: 7/19/22 at 4:45 pm. RECEIVED: 7/19/22 at 11:03 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Parking Regulations on Lincoln Avenue between Amity and McClellan Streets: Transportation Advisory Committee report on parking regulations on Lincoln Avenue, Discussion of date and materials for Public Hearing for parking regulations on Lincoln Avenue between Amity and McClellan Streets. Water Regulations and Water Bylaw. Engagement and Outreach proposal. Town Manager Appointments Filed with the Town Clerk: Cultural Council, Local Historic District Commission, Historical Commission. Approval of Minutes: June 2, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes, June 30, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Public Comment. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO