Planning Board

RECEIVED: 7/20/2022 at 9:33 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review Minutes of 7/8/22; Updates; Discussion – CCA Next steps: Outreach and Education Plan, Program offerings, Web Presence; Public Comment; Next Meeting Agenda; Adjourn.
REVISED: 7/19/22 at 4:45 pm. RECEIVED: 7/19/22 at 11:03 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Parking Regulations on Lincoln Avenue between Amity and McClellan Streets: Transportation Advisory Committee report on parking regulations on Lincoln Avenue, Discussion of date and materials for Public Hearing for parking regulations on Lincoln Avenue between Amity and McClellan Streets. Water Regulations and Water Bylaw. Engagement and Outreach proposal. Town Manager Appointments Filed with the Town Clerk: Cultural Council, Local Historic District Commission, Historical Commission. Approval of Minutes: June 2, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes, June 30, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Public Comment. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
RECEIVED: 7/19/2022 at 12:00 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Monthly meeting of the Amherst Council on Aging. Topics to include: Director's Update, Old Business: Open Meeting Law and Email Communication, Dialogue on Future Directions, HVES Meals Report, Approval of Minutes, Announcements, and Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance of Meeting.
RECEIVED: 7/15/2022 at 2:42 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda; 1. Call to Order; 2. Public Comments; 3. Review and discussion of the SRTS subcommittee’s: (a) Recent data collection on students walking/biking to ARPS elementary schools, (b) Key findings on current conditions, (c) Communication with ARPS officials &, (d) Proposed next steps; 4. Adjourn.
The Amherst BID is thrilled to announce the lineup for the second annual Friday Night Summer Concert Series on the South Common! This summer concert series has been made possible with the generous support and sponsorship of Encharter Insurance to whom we are very grateful!. The Amherst BID is thrilled...
The State Primary is on Tuesday, September 6th 2022. Polls will be open on this day from 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM. In-person early voting will also be available at Amherst Town Hall. See below for details. EARLY VOTING DATES & TIMES. Saturday, August 27 9:00 am – 4:00 pm...
Comments / 0