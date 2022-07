The 2022 Arizona Football season is quickly approaching, and already the Wildcats have replaced their old and worn turf with a new synthetic surface. It has been one hell of an off-season for Arizona Football, and as the Wildcats have been busy transforming its roster, the same could be said about their stadium as the University of Arizona has been busy replacing their synthetic playing surface as well.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO