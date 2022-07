North-South All-Stars: Oxford's Robertson North MVP

Oxford's Sam Robertson fields a ball during Monday's North-South All-Star Games in Montgomery. Marvin Gentry/AHSAA

MONTGOMERY — Oxford shortstop Sam Robertson came away as a headliner on the first day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association's All-Star Sports Week.

The senior-to-be was North most valuable player after two North-South baseball games. He had one of the North's three hits in a 5-0 loss in Game 1 then added a hit, run and stolen base in the rain-shortened second game, which ended in a 2-2 tie after five innings.