ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Vandergrift, PA

East Vandergrift couple builds blessing box for community

By Joyce Hanz
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarla Cuppy of Vandergrift was driving along McKinley Avenue on Sunday when something new caught her eye. Cuppy noticed a large, handmade wooden blessing box filled with food and toiletry items, and decided to stop and grab a few items to take home. “This is one of the best...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington 'pig-nic' to benefit Frazer-based mini-pig rescue

Pigs will be guests, not food, at an upcoming picnic in New Kensington. The first-time Summer Pig-nic will benefit a rescue for miniature pigs in Frazer. The vegan affair at the Voodoo Brewing New Kensington Pub will feature food from Veggies N’At and Sweet Alchemy, a vegan bake shop.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thursday food truck and music nights continue in Jeannette

The summer slate of Concerts and Food Truck Thursdays will continue July 21 in downtown Jeannette with an array of food vendors, a beer garden and music by Twisted Fate. Now in its fourth year, the event takes place every other week through Sept. 1, rain or shine. From 6...
JEANNETTE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Bikes & BBQ Returning For 2nd Year

Organizers are gearing up for a relatively new event that features plenty of motorcycles and spare ribs. Bikes & BBQ is a three day event that is making its return for the second straight year to Butler. The weekend kicks off with an invasion of bikes in downtown Butler Friday...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Vandergrift, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Wexford, PA
City
Vandergrift, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wood, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville prepares for annual National Night Out

Monroeville emergency services are preparing for their annual National Night Out celebration. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 in Monroeville Community Park West at Pavilions 2 and 4. There will be fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and an emergency helicopter, and members of the Allegheny County...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Charity#East Vandergrift Council#Kiski Area High School
wtae.com

PWSA employees retrieve wedding ring from storm drain

Two employees at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority had a big save in Oakland recently. The PWSA said two of its workers, Anthony Ranallo and Mike Mirenna, helped retrieve a wedding ring from a storm drain on June 21. The ring was found in a storm drain near the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Golfing Fundraiser To Support Local Woman Battling Cancer

A fundraiser happening this weekend will give you a chance to swing your clubs in support of a local woman’s fight against cancer. Amy Raabe of Butler is battling cancer and her friends and family are teaming up to host a golfing fundraiser. It will be at the Total Golf Center in East Butler on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
BUTLER, PA
dailypaws.com

4 Reasons Why Adopting a Senior Pet Is a Wonderful Decision

While the Adopt a Senior Pet national holiday officially falls in November, we at Daily Paws feel any time of year is the best time to adopt a mature dog or an older cat. Aside from showing extreme compassion for these pets of a certain age, there are a few key reasons why adopting a senior pet is a wonderful decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills Parks & Recreation Summerfest back to normal

Organizers of the seventh annual Penn Hills Parks & Recreation Summerfest are looking forward to a return to normalcy. The festival will take place Aug. 6 at Turner Friendship Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Zambelli fireworks show will go off at 9:30 p.m. John Scaglione, assistant superintendent...
PENN HILLS, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Donatelli’s Italian grocery in Bloomfield announces impending closure

After an unsuccessful attempt to sell off the family business, Donatelli’s Italian grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood announced Wednesday that it will be closing sometime in August. The storefront has sat on Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Little Italy for more than 90 years. In 2021, owner/operator Russell...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hyde Park company donates gate for access to Kiski River during emergencies

A Hyde Park company donated an iron gate that allows river rescue teams to access the Kiski River at the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township. Previously, poles blocked all vehicles from backing down the ramp to launch motorboats at the Roaring Run trail launch, said Ken Kaminski, board president for the watershed group.
HYDE PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington native to patrol Ohio River as part of Fish & Boat Commission's newest officer class

Tyler Balla knew he wanted a career in law enforcement when he was growing up in New Kensington. “My uncle was a police officer in St. Petersburg, Fla., and he was my buddy,” Balla said. “Every time he’d come home, he’d always tell law enforcement stories. He passed away from colon cancer at 34, and he was kind of my inspiration.”
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy