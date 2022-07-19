ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPiyW_0gkOBxsb00
EMBED <> More Videos Bicyclist injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m.

A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the same time. The SUV struck the woman and did not stop, continuing north on Laramie, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition with a head injury, police said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while riding in a car early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was in the passenger seat of a vehicle around 12:49 a.m. when a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Delivery driver carjacked by 13-year-old boy on West Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy allegedly carjacked a woman working as a delivery driver Wednesday while two small children were in her car. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue. Moments earlier, police believe he took a car from a 26-year-old delivery driver while […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 21-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:57 a.m. when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, police said. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison, IL
Accidents
City
Addison, IL
Addison, IL
Crime & Safety
Portage, IN
Crime & Safety
Portage, IN
Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Portage, IN
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

CTA Red Line stabbing reported at station in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a reported stabbing on the CTA Red Line in Old Town Friday morning. Police have been on scene for hours now and the station is cordoned off with crime scene tape. According to CTA officials, southbound Red Line trains are operating over...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A boy was shot while walking outside Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau, Rossi visit paralyzed Chicago cop Golden

Chicago police officer Danny Golden received a visit from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and the village’s police chief, Eric Rossi, Monday afternoon. Golden is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago while trying to break up a fight at a bar on July 8.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Chicago Police#Illinois Masonic
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago. The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued after recent home break-ins on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for Northwest Side residents after a string of home burglaries this July. In each incident, a burglar broke into the home through the rear door of the residence and proceeded to steal the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene, police said. The burglaries...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

13-year-old boy charged with carjacking food delivery driver while her kids were in the car: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man dies, struck multiple times by gunfire in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Chicago police said the man, 25, was near the sidewalk, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, around 12:03 p.m., when he was approached by at least two offenders who produced handguns and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with robbing, beating man on Red Line train

A second person has been charged in connection with a violent robbery aboard a Red Line train downtown in March. Prosecutors charged Tiarra Berry, 19, on Wednesday with robbery and aggravated battery on a transit passenger. After hearing the allegations, Judge Barbara Dawkins said Berry could be released on electronic monitoring after she paid a $2,000 deposit toward bail.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

3-Year-Old Chicago Boy Falls From 18th Floor Of Apartment Building, Dies

A toddler fell from a building on the North Side this morning and later passed away as a result of the impact. According to WGN9, the incident happened on Tuesday just after 6:40 p.m. off of North Claredon Avenue in Uptown. Though Chaise Binion fell from the 18th floor, he did not fall 18 stories. The fall was cut short by a third story parking garage that was attached to the building.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy