ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

With the tourists gone, what now for Lopburi’s famous monkeys?

By Rebecca Ratcliffe, south-east Asia correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nznXg_0gkOBmPq00

Food vendors in the Thai city of Lopburi can never let down their guard. Thieves are everywhere, and they are both nimble and brazen. “It’s almost every day that they take my mango and santol,” says Pan Pookyoo, who has sold fruit on the streets of Lopburi for more than three decades. “Sometimes they come and stash the peanuts,” she adds, gesturing to the vendor opposite, whose buckets of nuts and beans are subjected to frequent raids.

“They take anything they can,” agrees Somsaksri Janhon, another seller. Even his stall of hair accessories is not spared. “The comb, the mirror,” he says. “If I leave the food unattended they steal the food as well.”

As he speaks, a long, brown tail dangles from the market’s metal rooftop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyFDw_0gkOBmPq00
A monkey enjoys a drinkable yogurt in Lopburi. Photograph: Lauren DeCicca

Lopburi, in central Thailand, is overrun with macaques – and managing their presence has only become more challenging in the wake of the pandemic. As Covid brought tourism to an abrupt halt, visitors who once flocked to the city to see and feed its famously mischievous monkeys disappeared, and so too did the endless supply of sugary syrup drinks, yoghurts and fruit. More than two years on, tourism numbers have barely recovered. Instead, the soaring cost of living and fears over monkeypox – despite there being no cases detected in Thailand – have further deterred visitors.

“Nowadays the monkeys are hungrier and more aggressive than before,” says Somsaksri.

Monkeys have long lived in the ancient city of Lopburi, on the grounds of the 13th century Phra Prang Sam Yot temple, where in normal times they are fed with fresh fruits brought as offerings by temple visitors and tourists. But their population has increased rapidly over recent decades, and their presence has expanded across new areas of the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEflh_0gkOBmPq00
Top: Local tourists pose for a photo with monkeys after donating to the temple and offering them food. Bottom left: Monkeys relax near a statute of the Buddha at the Pra Prang Sam Yod temple. Bottom right: A monkey peers into a watch and clock store. Photographs: Lauren DeCicca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3pZ0_0gkOBmPq00

In Lopburi’s centre, monkeys are almost everywhere. They lurk on rooftops of popular cafes and shops, ready to ambush customers. Some gallop fearlessly into the busy roads, pouncing onto the backs of passing trucks in search of snacks. Mothers sit in patches of shade on the pavements, clutching their babies, or stare into shop windows.

A group of school students who pass by Somsaksri’s stall describe how, when their bus was once stuck at traffic lights, a monkey jumped onboard and robbed the passengers. Donuts, ice tea, fruit juice and drinking water were all stolen.

Rival troops occupy different buildings, including a derelict cinema. Inside, macaques perch on the tiered flooring, or bound noisily across what remains of the roof’s metal panels. A monkey skull lies among the detritus on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1sRH_0gkOBmPq00
Top: A man employed by the Lopburi Monkey Foundation brings fruit and vegetables to monkeys living at the dilapidated cinema. Bottom: A monkey skull on the steps of an abandoned cinema housing around 500 monkeys. Photographs: Lauren DeCicca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYACu_0gkOBmPq00

Manad Vimuktipune, of the Lopburi Monkey Foundation, hopes the building could one day be renovated. Along with other volunteers, he visits regularly to feed the monkeys with animal biscuits and vegetables left over from the local market, and pays the building’s water bills.

“During the normal [pre-Covid] time, they had plenty of food, they can pick and eat, they could be quite choosy … If they are not beautiful bananas they don’t eat them,” he says. Since Covid, they cannot afford to be as selective.

Female monkeys have the capacity to reproduce twice a year, and the abundance of high-sugar treats given over recent decades has ensured those in Lopburi had plenty of energy to do so. “Sugary foods can increase the productivity of the monkeys and stimulate the monkeys to reproduce more,” said Suttipong Kamtaptim, an official from the wildlife conservation division of the government’s national parks department (DNP).

The DNP has stepped up its efforts to sterilise the monkeys over recent years, and officials say they have recorded what they believe to be a first dip in the population in certain areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBm2d_0gkOBmPq00
Monkeys hang on to the closed bars of a shuttered business in Lopburi. Photograph: Lauren DeCicca

In June this year, 2,423 adult monkeys and 114 newborns were counted near to the temple and old cinema – a fall from 2018, when the total was 3,168, said Suttipong. There is no conclusive figure for the whole city.

So far 300 monkeys have been sterilised in 2022 - a number the DNP is now attempting to double before the end of the year. Catching the macaques, however, has become more challenging. “As soon as they see our faces they remember. They know what we’re going to do,” says Suttipong. “In some groups, the head of the group tries to stop their clan from going into the cage.”

When officials first began sterilisations, they could catch 500 or 600 monkeys in a day. Nowadays, even securing 20 is a challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fV9br_0gkOBmPq00
Top: Manus Wimuktipan, secretary of the Lopburi Monkey Foundation, feeds monkeys at his family home. Bottom: Monkeys relax by the train tracks. Photographs: Lauren DeCicca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bt1I_0gkOBmPq00

Sterilising the monkeys is only part of the solution, says Duangjai Boonkusol, associate professor at Thepsatri Rajabhat University. People’s habits also need to change, she adds. “People need to learn about what type of food they should give to monkeys, and how they should give it to them, and where,” she says. “It’s difficult to do that because it’s very complex and sensitive.”

Traditionally, the monkeys are considered sacred, and some believe that feeding the macaques will bring good fortune. “Many people have been doing this for generations,” she adds.

“It needs to be the provincial policy to put down the regulation, to put measures against people who feed the monkeys at any time, anywhere,” says Duangjai.

She hopes too for a greater emphasis on animal welfare, and on conditions inside buildings the monkeys have occupied. “The locations like that could be a disease hub for the monkeys and some disease can transfer from monkey to humans,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRT1S_0gkOBmPq00
A monkey on the steps of an abandoned cinema. Photograph: Lauren DeCicca

Now, when there is more awareness of the need to prevent diseases from spreading, and when there are fewer tourists visiting, could be an opportunity to prompt such change, says Duangjai.

In the meantime, residents resort to their own measures to control the monkeys. Shopkeepers have installed metal grilles; some residents walk with bamboo sticks; a paint shop even displays a large toy tiger to put off intruders.

Pan keeps a wooden catapult on her stall. She doesn’t fire it, but does wave threateningly at any approaching thieves. “You have to stay vigilant,” she says.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Monkeys#Lopburi#New Areas#Thai
Daily Mail

Incredible pictures show heavily protected 50-year-old elephant with giant tusks each weighing 100lb covering itself with dust to cool off in the sun in Kenya

An enormous 50-year-old elephant was pictured enjoying its twilight years as he peacefully roamed around the African wilderness, while a Maasai Warrior was also seen keeping the gentle giant under continuous supervision to deter poachers from his 100lbs tusks. The ageing elephant was photographed dusting himself off to cool down...
ANIMALS
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Takes 3rd Victim In A Week… Corners Tourist And Headbutts Him Right Over Barrier

Last week, we learned of a man who was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, all while trying to save a child from getting hurt. Then, only a couple days later, a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was gored at the park by another bison, and was taken to the hospital to treat a few non life-threatening injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

366K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy