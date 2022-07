A number of local and regional organizations are receiving grants to pay for summer jobs for young people that are focused on promoting health and wellness. Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday her office is awarding more than $262,000 in grant money to 70 organizations across the state. Among them are Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, Beyond Soccer in Lawrence, Greater Lawrence Community Boating, Groundwork Lawrence and Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO