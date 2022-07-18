ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Carlos Vargas News

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Activate Carlos Vargas. Front offices are still...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Mariners Make MLB History Heading Into The Break

The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com

MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Corey Seager, Luis Castillo, Nick Castellanos (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers, Russell Westbrook headed for 'inevitable divorce'

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday morning that despite the never-ending trade rumors, nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook " wants to have success " with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest during his first season with the Lakers, those figures were all well below Westbrook's career averages, and the team fell far short of preseason expectations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks Refute White Sox Clubhouse Rumors

Chicago White Sox teammates Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks have another All-Star Game in the books. When fielding questions prior to the festivities, both players were asked about the Bob Nightengale report indicating the White Sox were experiencing cliques in the clubhouse and a lack of player leadership. “Nobody really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved A Rare Cardinals Feat In Los Angeles

Paul Goldschmidt certainly earned the opportunity to start at first base for the National League All-Star team in last night’s All-Star Game. He has been red-hot since May and has led the St. Louis Cardinals in their pursuit of their 12th World Series title. They’ll begin the second half...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Set Pitchers for Big Weekend Series vs. Guardians

Lucas Giolito will take the mound to open the White Sox’s second-half slate. Last time out, the big righty tossed 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run to pick up a win. That outing came against the same Guardians he will face Friday. Cleveland will deploy Cal Quantrill...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves projected to fall short in division race

The Braves have plenty of games remaining against the Mets that could ultimately determine the division race. 12 out of Atlanta’s 68 remaining contests are versus New York. Whoever wins the majority of those has the best shot at the NL East. Those are the most important games, but FiveThirty Eight suggests the Braves’ have a tough schedule to end the season.
MLB

