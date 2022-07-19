ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Matchesfashion Taps Farfetch Logistics Chief Stuart Hill as Chief Operating Officer

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxMn4_0gkO8FY900
Institutions art curator Kimberly Drew for Matchesfashion's "Voices From Frieze New York." Courtesy

LONDON — Following the appointment of a new chief executive officer last week, Matchesfashion is further fortifying its top management, naming Stuart Hill chief operating officer, WWD has learned.

Hill will join Matchesfashion from Farfetch, where he served as senior vice president of logistics for four years. He will start his new role in September. An announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Hill has 25 years’ experience in senior logistics positions within fashion, retail and logistics businesses.

In addition to Farfetch, he has held senior roles at businesses such as John Lewis and Asos, where he worked closely with Matchesfashion’s newly named CEO Nick Beighton.

An entrepreneur, he also founded logistics companies including wnDirect and Lorry Route. He remains chairman of the latter.

During his time at Farfetch, Hill was part of the global leadership team, reporting to the company’s chief operating officer. His role saw him set and define global operational and logistical strategy for the business, and champion key customer experience improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gkO8FY900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gkO8FY900

Hill said Matchesfashion has long “challenged luxury retail norms, and pioneered creative retail experiences. I look forward to joining the outstanding team, now led by my former boss and mentor Nick Beighton, and to taking the business’ unique proposition to even more customers across the globe.”

Beighton said that “having worked with Stuart at Asos, I have experienced firsthand the operational impact he can have on a business. Stuart will also bring a valuable entrepreneurial mind-set to Matchesfashion, helping it to remain agile, innovative, and customer centric.

“I am sure we will all benefit from his industry insight and extensive experience in e-commerce, global logistics and retail. I am immensely looking forward to being reunited with Stuart, and starting to work with the exceptional wider team, including our new CFO, Dave Murray,” Beighton said.

As reported last week, Beighton, the former CEO of Asos, is taking the top job at Matchesfashion, and will be the company’s fourth CEO in the space of five years. He will take over from former Printemps CEO Paolo De Cesare, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Tom Hall, partner at Apax and member of the board of directors at Matchesfashion, said last week the retailer “is in a fortunate position to be able to attract a CEO of Beighton’s caliber. Nick is a proven operator with phenomenal knowledge of online retail.”

Both appointments come at a time when Apax is looking to accelerate the recovery of Matchesfashion, which has been hit by supply chain issues post-pandemic, and trade friction with Europe in the wake of Brexit.

As reported, Matchesfashion’s numbers began to turn around at the end of last year. Full-price revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were up 25 percent compared with 2020, and 41 percent versus 2019.

In the U.S., full-price sales were particularly robust, rising 40 percent in the three months to Dec. 31. Overall growth in the U.S. has been in the high double-digits versus 2020.

The new management will be expected to build on that momentum, and to make even more changes in what has become brutally competitive environment for fashion and luxury e-tailers.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Heidrick & Struggles Names Caroline Pill Partner in Consumer Markets

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm, has hired Caroline Pill as a partner within its Consumer Markets Practice. She will serve as the organization’s fashion and beauty expert. Pill’s goal will be to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries, the company said.More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Draping and VolumeMarques' Almeida RTW Fall 2022Inside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign Luis Urbano, regional managing partner of the Consumer Markets Practice, said Pill has “a truly...
BUSINESS
WWD

Penske Media and Getty Team Up in Global Partnership

Penske Media Corp. has formed a partnership with Getty Images, which will become the exclusive global distributor of photographic content from WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety and PMC’s other brands. “Getty Images has unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our global events,” said Jay...
BUSINESS
WWD

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer. She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Downing Joins Halston as Creative Director

Ken Downing, the former Neiman Marcus fashion director with great panache, will become creative director of Halston on Aug. 1, WWD has learned. The Halston brand is owned by Xcel Brands Inc., a media and consumer products company and front-runner in livestreaming that also owns C. Wonder, Judith Ripka, Logo by Lori Goldstein, Longaberger, and a minority stake in Isaac Mizrahi.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Chief Operating Officer#Wndirect
WWD

London-based L52 Communications Opens First U.S. Office

Click here to read the full article. L52 Communications has opened its first U.S. office in SoHo, offering a full range of PR, marketing, VIP and events services. The office is based at 325 Hudson Street in New York. Established in London in 2016, L52’s current client roster includes Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera, Etro, Bally, the Standard, Ibiza, Maximilian, Colville, La DoubleJ, Jonathan Simkhai, Kassl, Wandler, Malone Souliers, Bernadette and Cabana Magazine.More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Draping and VolumeMarques' Almeida RTW Fall 2022Inside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign Confirmed clients for New York, many of which are shared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Steph Curry Embraces Clashing Patterns and Ayesha Takes On Menswear at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Stephen and Ayesha Curry had a stylish night out while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope.”. On Tuesday, the famous couple walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in fashion-forward looks. Stephen “Steph” Curry wore a gray tweed cardigan under a black tweed cardigan paired with gray striped trousers and black patent shoes, while Ayesha Curry wore a Versace Medusa Greca shirt from the men’s collection with opaque black tights and black platform heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
SUWANEE, GA
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy