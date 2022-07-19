ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Missoni’s Tie-up With Suicoke Suggests ‘Uncool’ Shoes Are Still Cool

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNtvN_0gkO75Gz00
A style from the Missoni x Suicoke capsule collection. Courtesy of Suicoke

MILAN — Suicoke’s latest collaboration with Italian luxury house Missoni suggests that chunky slides and hiking sandals are still a thing in fashion.

The spring capsule dropping Friday is part of the Japanese hip footwear firm’s serial take on tie-ups.

“When collaborating with brands…we always strive for creating an unexpected encounter that enables us to not only reach new audiences but also entertain, surprise and build momentum geared toward our existing client base,” said Suicoke brand director Enrico Pasi.

When it comes to Missoni, the brand bought into its knitwear expertise, reinventing the signature Moto chunky slide and Depa hiking sandals by employing Missoni fabrics across the shoe upper, adding the zigzag patterns on the straps and printing Op-art motifs on the footbed — overall conjuring a graphic and pop aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gkO75Gz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gkO75Gz00

“The goal behind the Missoni collaboration was to experiment with knitwear, textures and prints. The brand boasts an extensive knowledge, and we embedded their know-how, glorious heritage, and iconic archives [in the shoes],” Pasi explained.

Each style comes in two colorways and retails for between $320 and $340. The collection launches at Missoni flagships and on both brands’ e-commerce sites before a broader rollout at select retailers.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations Suicoke has championed with cutting-edge fellow Japanese brands, including Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, Bape, Doublet and Fumito Ganryu; luxury labels such as Moncler, Lanvin and Alanui, and specialists like workwear brand Carhartt WIP, unveiled earlier this month, and footwear companies Marsèll and Dr. Martens. It also linked with artist Daniel Arsham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxsX9_0gkO75Gz00
A style from the Missoni x Suicoke capsule collection . Courtesy of Suicoke

With the many upscale collaborations, one can easily argue Suicoke is enjoying momentum. Pasi acknowledged that it wasn’t an easy feat back in 2006, when the brand was established, to get recognition.

“The stigma of bad taste and missteps with sandals was hard to get rid of. But in the early 2010s the ‘ugly is beautiful’ trend changed all of that and gave a halo of desirability to things that were seen before as overly functional, kitsch, or out of touch with a younger audience,” he explained.

“Getting rid of the ‘uncoolness’ label was not easy, but as always is the case when it comes to fashion, the turning point came when the right people started wearing our styles,” he offered.

The U-turn started in the mid-2010s when the American hip-hop scene rediscovered and referenced Japanese underground cultures and culminated in Kanye West wearing Suicoke’s Moto style during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

The brand director noted that the next steps entail a stronger push in women’s fashion, with collaborations geared at that audience already in the pipeline. “It’s a market that we haven’t ‘pushed’ that much so far, but rather only touched lightly, but we have an excellent fan base,” he said.

He declined to disclose the brand’s revenues for 2021, but said they increased in the double-digit range.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel’s Pre-fall Collection Will Have You Dressing Like Charlotte Casiraghi

CHARLOTTE FOREVER: The ties between Chanel and Charlotte Casiraghi keep getting tighter. Having previously shunned the public eye, the Monaco royal has embraced her Chanel brand ambassador role with gusto, hosting literary events, appearing on horseback in a couture show, singing in a video and attending the brand’s cruise show after party in the romantic villa overlooking Monte-Carlo where she previously got married.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 18 Best High-Waisted Jeans for Every Body Type

Click here to read the full article. High-waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential that will never lose their fashionable appeal. The best high-waisted jeans, similar to a fresh white T-shirt, glamorous sunglasses or the perfect designer handbag or luxury shoes, are closet staples that everyone needs in their regular outfit rotations. Throughout the decades, various silhouettes have waxed and waned in popularity, rising and diminishing from the fashion scene, but nowadays, a high-waisted fit has remained a constant consumer favorite — with good reason.  A high-waisted jean is defined by a waistline that hits close to or above the navel. It...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Daniel Arsham
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Click here to read the full article. Black velvet surfaced in almost every collection at the Paris couture for fall 2022. The rich and opulent styles, like this shapely skirt and jacket from Armani Privé, sent a message of timeless luxury — the essence of couture.  More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Black VelvetMen's Spring 2023 TrendsThe Trend: Rainbow Wave FOR MORE TRENDS, SEE: Rainbow Brights for Summer 2022 Top Men’s Trends From Spring 2023 Dressing for a Summer BBQ
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Amps Up Dramatic High-Slit Dress With Glitzy Sandals at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Steph Curry

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch. Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Fashion Design#New York Fashion Week#Milan#Italian#Japanese#Moto
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
SUWANEE, GA
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Why Rebag Ventured Into Clothes, Vivomer as Material of Interest: Short Takes

Click here to read the full article. Late-July Resale Moves: As Rebag moves further from handbags into the vast fray of resale opportunity, its next expansion is into clothing and footwear. The reseller, which counts more than $100 million in funding developing proprietary tech like its Clair pricing tool, will now procure and sell shoes and select apparel from a larger pool of designers.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film PremiereMr Porter x Throwing Fits Party at Ray'sThe Costumes in 'Persuasion' The category expansion includes sandals, sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, outerwear, jackets, vests, sweaters and sweatshirts. As with other categories,...
APPAREL
WWD

New York Resort Report 2023: Eveningwear

Even as the pandemic continues to rage, lunches, dinners, parties and other events continue to mushroom and women who love a reason to dress up again have a booked calendar. Several of New York’s old guard — the designers who love embellishment and a frock that looks great on a dance floor — are ready, going all-in on party-minded holiday fashions and destination-inspired attire for the resort season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Aquazzura Opens Opulent Paris Flagship

PARIS — Coinciding with its 10th anniversary, Italian footwear brand Aquazzura has opened a new Paris flagship to showcase its shoes, in what it calls a combination of “the innate refinement of the French capital and the fresh and contemporary style of Aquazzura.”. Portuguese firm Casa Do Passadico...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nordstrom Pumps Up Its Product, Marketing Ranks

Nordstrom Inc. has promoted Deniz Anders to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and has named former Dick’s Sporting Goods executive Nina Barjesteh president of the Nordstrom Product Group. Anders will lead all marketing efforts, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been...
BUSINESS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated July 5 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow. On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.More from WWDESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Utilizes WeChat for Viral Nike Collab Amplification in China

SHANGHAI — The late Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 collection for Louis Vuitton is slated to become this year’s most hyped fashion collaboration. According to Vuitton’s website, the nine-piece sneaker collection launched online Tuesday. Fans will first have to enter a virtual waiting room, then enter a lottery to win a chance to shop.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy