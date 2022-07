Zones 2 and 3 spots filled on July 12 from among five applicants to complete terms of Penner and PirosThe Newberg school board is whole once again after two residents were named to spots left vacant by the resignations of longtime directors Brandy Penner and Rebecca Piros in June. Applicants for the Zone 2 positions were Mike Carey, Shelley Kolb and Scott Winter, while Scott Pine and Ron Rilee vied for appointment to the vacant Zone 3 position. In the end, the four sitting members of the board voted in favor of Kolb and Rilee at the body's July 12...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO