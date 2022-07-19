ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Space Force Lays Out Priorities as Launches Surge at Kennedy Space Center to 67 This Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON • DEFENSENEWS.COM — A decade ago, the major launch pads at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center in Florida were flying just three or four missions annually. Now, after a record 31 launches in 2021, they are expecting to host 67 this...

