WATCH: The Brevard County Commission approved the Driftwood $30 million tourism tax proposal during a meeting on Tuesday morning. WATCH: Longtime Space Coast hotelier Bob Baugher comments after t he Brevard County Commission gifted $30 million to Driftwood Capital. Driftwood Capital is developing a $388 million Westin Cocoa Beach Resort & Spa in Cocoa Beach and will use the $30 million over the next 30 years. The funds will be used to market the Westin exclusively and will be taken from Brevard County’s 5% tourist development bed tax on hotel rooms and other short-term rentals.

