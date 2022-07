Leatherback Sea Turtles Break County Nest Record in Indian River. The leatherback sea turtle is one of the most impressive reptiles in the world. With the ability to weigh over 1000 pounds, this marine reptile primarily eats jellyfish in artic waters near Nova Scotia before migrating 3000 miles to Florida and other tropical beaches to nest during the summer months. Indian River County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program monitors sea turtle nesting activity along 22.4 miles of sandy beach. The sea turtle nesting season is from March 1 to October 31. During the nesting season, the County’s Program coordinates an effort to record every crawl from the previous night.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO