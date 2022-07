MELBOURNE, Fla. – At almost three weeks old, a Grévy’s zebra foal made his debut in one of his habitats at the Brevard Zoo on Wednesday, according to a news release. Ziggy was born on June 30 to 11-year-old Iggy, and he weighed 84 pounds, the zoo said. The baby took his first steps and a gallop or two in the Veldt, which is a habitat in the zoo’s Expedition Africa section.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO