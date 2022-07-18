ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bantam Elite League minor team rosters announced

By Sydney Wolf
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — The final minor team rosters for this year's Bantam Elite League, a league designed to attract and promote the top Bantam-aged players in Minnesota, have been announced. Players were invited to try out for an upper-level league in...

therinklive.com

St. Cloud girls hockey gets its bearings in first season under new name

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Going from the historic team name Icebreakers to the new Crush nickname wasn't an easy change for the St. Cloud girls hockey team. "It was very hard for the girls, it was hard for a lot of people — especially the alumni. We've been the Icebreakers, or Breakers, for I think 24 seasons," said St. Cloud head coach Amanda Pickett.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
therinklive.com

Upper Midwest High School Elite League rosters announced

NEW HOPE, Minn. — The rosters for the 2022 Upper Midwest High School Elite League have been released. The league provides an opportunity for Minnesotans to compete with other high level players from across the state. The teams will face off against other high-level squads like Team Wisconsin, Team North Dakota, and Shattuck-St. Mary's.
NEW HOPE, MN
therinklive.com

13 Minnesotans advance to USA Hockey Women's National Festival

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The 76-person roster at the U18 Select Camp has been narrowed down to just 32 players. These select few will compete at the USA Hockey Women's National Festival, taking place Aug. 8-13 in Buffalo, New York. The 32 players will be competing for a spot...
BUFFALO, NY
wjon.com

Lindsay Whalen Now Has Another Champion In Her House

Lindsay is going to have to make some room in the family trophy case! Lindsay's husband Ben just won the 119th State Amateur Men's Golf Championship, and that trophy looks huge!. The former University of Minnesota golfer took home the championship after a wild finish at the Minnesota State Amateur...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Person
Dani Cameranesi
Person
Hobey Baker
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bye bye Birk Burger

The Matt Birk Burger has been replaced on the menu at Shamrocks in St. Paul. Reader submission. The owners of St. Paul eateries Shamrocks and The Nook have renamed the former Matt Birk Burger, which boasts two patties and pepper cheese, into the more apolitical Double Stack Pepperjack Burger, a manager confirmed Thursday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN

