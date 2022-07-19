ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Lead NFL in Ticket Revenue With $119 Million

By Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds37j_0gkO5XjG00

Click here to read the full article.

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their $1.9 billion home, Allegiant Stadium, just ahead of the 2020 NFL season, but fans were barred from games for another 12 months, due to COVID-19. When fans did return in 2021, they paid a hefty price.

The Raiders generated the NFL’s highest ticket revenue during the 2021 season, according to three people familiar with the league’s financial results who were not authorized to speak publicly. The team brought in $119 million in net gate revenue from general seating and club seating (luxury suites are excluded).

The results were conveyed to the 32 teams in the league’s annual box office report, which details net ticket revenue, tickets sold and visiting team’s share (VTS). Representatives from the NFL declined to comment. The Raiders did not respond to a request to comment.

While the revenue amount was the most in the NFL, the number of Raiders tickets sold ranked 25th in the league. Allegiant Stadium is one of the NFL’s smallest venues at a capacity of 65,000; only Chicago’s Soldier Field (61,500) and Arizona’s State Farm Stadium (63,400) hold fewer fans.

The Raiders were able to benefit from the buzz of the NFL’s arrival in Vegas through their ticketing strategy. The club held back blocks of single game tickets, and when prices skyrocketed on the secondary market, the Raiders captured some of that upside through dynamic pricing with their remaining ticket inventory.

The San Francisco 49ers finished a tick behind the Raiders at $117 million. The Niners got a boost when it raised season ticket prices by $20 on average and included many concessions items within the price of the tickets—alcohol and premium items, like burritos and barbeque, are excluded. The plan was intended to launch in 2020 but was pushed to 2021 by the pandemic.

After two trips to the NFC championship game over the last three years, the 49ers raised ticket prices for 2022. The increase should push gate revenue near $130 million and tops among all NFL teams.

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ranked three through six on ticket revenue, per the NFL report. The Giants were the only club in the top six to miss the playoffs last season.

The Cowboys sold the most tickets, as they do almost annually, but their lower ticket prices kept gate receipts outside the top 5. Yet, America’s team generates the most total revenue in the sport, thanks to their sponsorship, luxury suite and merchandise revenue. Additionally, the Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable team at $6.92 billion .

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Detroit Lions generated the lowest net ticket revenue in the league last year at $51 million, just behind the Washington Commanders , who ranked No. 31. The Jacksonville Jaguars had the next lowest, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

The newly re-branded Commanders, which ranked last in the NFL for tickets sold, faced bombshell accusations from a former employee in April that they withheld ticket revenue intended to be shared with other teams. The team strongly denied those allegations. “Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple,” per a statement from the team.

NFL bylaws require teams to share 40% of ticket revenue with its member clubs. The teams can deduct certain expenses from the shared total and get waivers from certain obligations that are tied to new stadium construction. The VTS pool rankings look much different than the net gate receipt ones, based on those waivers. The Patriots, whose Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, shared the most revenue at just over $29 million, while the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks ranked second and third. The 49ers were 19th with a VTS of $18 million.

Every NFL team received $20 million for its share of VTS in 2021.

The Baltimore Ravens (8th) and Cleveland Browns (12th) both ranked high on tickets sold but fared much worse by net receipts, due to lower pricing. The Ravens ranked No. 21, and their AFC North rival was No. 24 on a dollar basis.

The box office report highlights the disparity between the Giants and Jets. They both play home games at MetLife Stadium, but operate at different financial realities, with the G-Men outdueling Gang Green $110 million to $82 million in a year both clubs won just four games. The Jets ranked 23rd for net receipts.

The Texans, which also won only four games, joined the Jets among big market clubs in the bottom half of the league, as they ranked 17th by net receipts.  Then-Houston QB Deshaun Watson sat out the season after requesting a trade and being accused of sexual assault by 22 women at the time.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of...
NFL
Sportico

Steph Curry Pays Over Asking for Florida Vacation House

Stephen “Steph” Curry has been busy checking off bucket-list items. Not only did he just capture his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors this season, defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals and crowned MVP in the process, but the popular point guard also was tapped to host the 30th annual installment of the ESPY Awards, where he was nominated for best men’s athlete, best record-breaking performance and best NBA player.
NBA
Sportico

Zion Williamson Wins Again in Lawsuit Against Ex-Marketing Agent

Two weeks ago, upon signing a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth as much as $231 million, Zion Williamson said he wants to “prove that I’m a winner.” A federal judge’s ruling on Monday suggests the 22-year-old forward, who missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury, is already a winner off the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Popculture

Deshaun Watson's Suspension Length Reportedly Revealed

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended by the NFL for his sexual misconduct allegations. And while an official decision has yet to be made, one insider has an idea on how long the Clevland Browns quarterback will be out of action. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watson is expected to be suspended for two to eight games. It was reported that Watson could be out for the entire 2022 season, but two to eight games seems to be the most viable option.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette Stadium#Metlife Stadium#Giants#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#State Farm Stadium
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Details Emerge From Charles Barkley's Contract Situation

Amid heavy speculation that Charles Barkley could be joining the LIV Golf series as a broadcasting personality, fans from around the sports world are wondering what this could mean for his role on the wildly-popular basketball show Inside the NBA. If the NBA Hall of Famer takes a job with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 best trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo as 2022 NFL training camp gets underway

With training camp just around the corner for veterans, one question still remains unanswered: where will Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2022?. There have been rumors about the quarterback’s future since the start of last season, and, as of now, the San Francisco 49ers still do not have a solution. Regarding their own quarterback department, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance seems destined to have his breakout season after only featuring in six games in his rookie year and starting just two of them.
SANTA CLARA, CA
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

KC Chiefs ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ by Orlando Brown’s decision

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly frustrated and disappointed by the inability to come to terms with Orlando Brown Jr. on a new contract extension. When the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were unable to come to terms on a new long-term extension by the franchise tag deadline on July 15, there was understandable negativity all around. Everyone involved would have benefitted from an agreement with long-term security for both sides. Instead, the relationship is now uncertain with the potential for drama in the present as the team doesn’t know if Brown will be at training camp or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Made Notable Signing On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their roster. The Patriots reportedly signed former USFL standout Jeremiah Pharms Jr. He played professionally for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL where he showcased his talents. His agent confirmed the news to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy