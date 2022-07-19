ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Police investigate deadly crime spree in St. Charles

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police confirmed on Friday that a crime spree, which ended with a witness shooting and killing a suspect at a QuikTrip in St. Charles over the weekend has started in Maryland Heights.

Investigators said they have not confirmed whether the suspect who was killed was also the carjacker in the initial crime.

Police said a couple stopped at Mobil On The Run convenience store on Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights to adjust a paddle board on the roof of their car. The suspect jumped into the driver’s seat through an open door. Police said the victim tried to pry the suspect’s hands from the steering wheel, but the suspect “elbowed” him and dragged him about 40 feet as he drove away before the victim finally let go, fearing for his life.

Top story: Missouri officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

According to police, the stolen vehicle was found about 15 hours later, four miles away in St. Charles.

The stolen car showed up during a robbery at another Mobil On The Run on Fifth Street in St. Charles before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Then, the suspect drove the car to a nearby Phillips 66 station to break in about 15 minutes later (the station was closed).

Police said about five minutes after that, the suspect drove the vehicle to the QuikTrip about a mile and a half away on First Capitol Drive near I-70. A witness at the QuikTrip shot and killed suspect, Lance Bush, 26, of St. Louis, during a knife-point robbery.

Bush held a knife to the throats of clerks at both the QT and Mobil On The Run in St. Charles. Police said he physically dragged both women around the stores. The clerk at On The Run suffered lacerations from the knife. The clerk at the QT was not injured.

Trending: Winning numbers drawn for historical Mega Millions jackpot

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video from all of the locations, including the one in Maryland Heights where the carjacking first started about 12:15 p.m. Friday.

“In broad daylight!” said customer Sandra Brown. “I’m so scared now. I mostly stay at home because of stuff like this. Every time, I stop at a gas station or anything I turn my car off, take my keys, and I don’t even carry a regular purse anymore. I carry something that goes over my whole body. (I) lock my doors while I’m pumping gas. I just don’t trust people anymore. It’s so dangerous now.”

A Maryland Heights investigator planned to meet with the carjacking victim Tuesday to confirm whether Bush was the car thief.  St. Charles Police said they hope to complete their investigation by next week so a prosecutor can then decide whether Bush’s killing was justified.

Charles Biddle
2d ago

At the end they are saying they will investigate to see if the criminal's killing was justified. It had better be conclusive that since he was in the middle of committing a crime with a weapon that his killing is justified. We keep hearing about how they can shoot a guy with a wallet or phone in his hand and that's justified. So this dude holding knives to throats should easily be a candidate for lead injections. They keep telling us "Good guy with a gun. All we need is a good guy with a gun.". Good guy. Gun. Cut and dry, right? Or do they play by different rules?

Bob Hanson
2d ago

Whether the KILLING WAS JUSTIFIED????It's no wonder criminals have no fear of committing crimes. There's no serious consequence for their actions. This is just NUT'S!

