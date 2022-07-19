ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Enjoying a break from the dog days of summer

By Mon Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Shaver, her dog Stormy and Beverly Crookham sit outside...

Blythedale couple growing & giving away produce

A couple from the Blythedale section of Elizabeth Township is reshaping the scope of community service from the roots up. Karen and Jay Hoar took advantage of Allegheny County’s vacant property recovery program to secure two plots of land where this summer they’ve been growing produce and freely giving it away to neighboring residents.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Submerged SUV pulled from Yough River

McKeesport police are investigating after two diving enthusiasts who run YouTube channels discovered a car this week in the Youghiogheny River. The vehicle pulled from the river Wednesday was not linked to a missing persons cold case that the YouTubers were investigating. To read the rest of the story, please...
MCKEESPORT, PA
North Charleroi: Animal control officer sought

Along with hopes of hiring a new code enforcement officer in the near future, North Charleroi is also searching for someone to take over animal control in the borough. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
Claudia Marie Navaroli – Wilkins Township, formerly of White Oak

Claudia Marie Navaroli, 63, of Wilkins Township, formerly of White Oak, died on July 18, 2022. She was born in McKeesport on April 27, 1959 and is the daughter of the late John and Rosemarie Miller Navaroli. She had a very strong faith and prayed daily. She was previously employed at USX National Tube, then later at Sam’s Club, where she performed several jobs including forklift driver and baker. She loved her cats and driving her car while listening to a diverse selection of music. She is survived by her sister, Debbie Navaroli of Wilkins Township; brother, Richard J. (Linda) Navaroli of White Oak; nephew, Ryan (Dana) Navaroli; niece, Amy (Ryan) O’Grady; and great-nieces, Edie Navaroli, Iris Navaroli, Lydia O’Grady and Ricki O’Grady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Madison. Graveside services and burial took place Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at New St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles. Arrangements were handled by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
WHITE OAK, PA
Carole Ann (Martin) Hall – North Charleroi

Carole Ann (Martin) Hall, was born March 11, 1958, in North Charleroi, Pa., to the late Robert (Pete) and Louise Martin. Carole was educated in the Monessen City School District and graduated in 1976. She was employed for many years at Corning Glass. Carole was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Martin of Monessen. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Melvin Lewis Hall of Monessen; children, Michael (Channing) McDowell of North Carolina, Timothy Hall of Monessen, James (Ebony) Hall of Charleroi and Charita and Jenna Hall, both of Monessen; her sister, Roberta (Berdie) Davis of Monessen; two brothers, Robert (Yvonne) Martin of South Carolina and Kenneth Martin of Monessen; and two sister-in-laws, Cynthia Hall of Pittsburgh and Christine Hall of Virginia. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m Friday, July 22, 2022. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist, Reed Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, with Rev. Jack Howell officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to EXQUISITE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 701 Thompson Ave., Donora PA 15033, 724-379-9020, www.exquisitefuneralcremationservices.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
Washington County: 2021 overdose deaths near record

Washington County came close to setting a record for overdose deaths in 2021, Coroner Tim Warco revealed in his annual statistical report. The county had 106 reported deaths due to overdoses last year, only three fewer than a record high of 109 in 2015. To read the rest of the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
William H. Wellington Jr. – Monongahela

William H. Wellington Jr., 58, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. He was born April 15, 1964, the son of the late William H. Wellington Sr. and Mary Alice Miller McDuffie, who survives. Bill was a 1982 graduate of Ringgold High School. He was certified in HVAC and owned and operated Bill’s Heating and Cooling for 10 years. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and later the National Guard. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 212 in Donora and their former Legion Riders. Bill loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Melissa L. Burris Wellington, with whom he celebrated 16 years of marriage on May 6, 2022; two sons, William Crawford and Zachary Burris, both of Monongahela; two daughters, Megan Filby of Belle Vernon and Kayla Filby of Monongahela; three grandchildren, Kaedence Burris, Zachary Burris Jr. and Lillian Crawford; brother, James McDuffie of New Eagle; sister, Annie Welsh and husband Dean of Charleroi; step- mother, Saengarroon “Lek” Soampoa Wellington of Charleroi; and cousin and best friend, Edna “Suzie” Gedekoh. He also leaves behind his dog, Gracie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME, 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Raymond DiCamillo officiating. At the request of the family, memorial donations may be made to Frye Funeral Home Inc. or to fundthefuneral.com to help with funeral expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Robin Hill – Charleroi

The earth had to cry, so the heavens could open on July 9, 2022, and Robin Hill could gain his heavenly reward, to be able to rest in the arms of the Lord. Robin D. Hill is the son of Betty Shine Hill and Robert Hill Sr. He grew up in Monessen, and at an early age he knew that he needed a personal relationship with God, so he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Later on, his family relocated to Warrensville Heights, Ohio, where he attended Warrensville High School and had a phenomenal football career. Robin was well known for his athleticism. In any sport that contained a ball, you would catch it in Robin’s hands. After graduation in 1979, Robin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a security specialist. Robin received an honorable discharge in 1984. After his time in the service, Robin went back to his first love, football. He played professional semi-pro football for the Canton Bulldogs. Later he took a chance at trying out for the Cleveland Browns. If anyone truly knew Robin, they would know that he was a die-hard, (I mean he bled black and yellow!!!) Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He would enjoy calling his family and talking trash when the Steelers would beat the Browns. Robin enjoyed being around good-hearted people; he loved to laugh and have a great time. He enjoyed landscaping with his big brother, Lee Lee, and enjoyed being around his grandkids and family. He was just that person people enjoyed being around and his smile was so contagious, it would light up a room. Robin was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hill; and father, Robin Hill; sisters, Kim Washington and Tamara Denea Hill; and a grandchild. Robin leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sheena M. Parker and Shalia Stitch; one son, Robin Dane Hill Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 945 Henry St., Belle Vernon, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Rev. Jaquelyn Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, 724-379-5420, Karl Jackson, funeral director.
CHARLEROI, PA
William S. Turkovich – Donora

William S. Turkovich, 90, of Donora, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Veterans Administration Hospital Oakland, surrounded by his children. He was born in Donora on May 26, 1932, the son of the late Stephen Turkovich and the late Clara Hobolja Turkovich. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne Pansino Turkovich; and his 13 brothers and sisters. Surviving to cherish his memory are a daughter, Donna (Marty) Hajduk; two sons, William (Shelly) Turkovich and James (Dawn) Turkovich; and six grandchildren, Anthony (Alex), Aaron, Sarah, Lauren, Joseph and Marty. William proudly served in the United States Army as a medic with the Medical Corps, 6th Medical Battalion, Company B. William worked in the construction industry as a truck driver and a laborer. He dedicated many years giving back to the community by volunteering for the Monessen chapter of St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To honor Bill’s memory, the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Washington Area Humane Society. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
DONORA, PA
Butler indicted by federal grand jury

Nearly three years after being sentenced for admitting to stealing thousands of stamp bags of heroin from the evidence room of the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his personal use, former chief Timothy Butler will be federally charged. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of...
ELIZABETH, PA
Allen back with Fighting Irish

After five years on the west coast, Charel Allen is returning home. Allen, the Monessen native and second all-time leading scorer in WPIAL history, was named an assistant coach at Notre Dame Wednesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
MONESSEN, PA

