July 21, 1966 — Full military honors will be given Army Specialist E4 Emmett Arthur Dougans, 22, at services to be held here at 3 p.m. today at St. John’s Baptist Church. Specialist Dougans was the first Page County soldier to die in the Vietnam War. The family was notified by the Army that Arthur had been killed in Vietnam on July 9 and judging from a letter to his sister, Mrs. Esther Taylor, he had premonitions of his impending fate.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO