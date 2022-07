Off the top of your head, without consulting your phone, can you name any of today’s heavyweight boxing champions? In 1890, everyone knew the name and fame of John L. Sullivan, a frequent visitor to Cincinnati who was easily the most famous celebrity of that era. “Jawn L.” was so famous that the people who shook his hand became celebrities themselves. “Let me shake the hand of the man who shook the hand of John L. Sullivan” became a Victorian catchphrase.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO