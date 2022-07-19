ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan

By ALAN FRAM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSGf7_0gkO3SO300
Congress Budget FILE - Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., joined at right by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes a question during a news conference following a closed-door policy lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, May 24, 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need. Durbin says his party's push is about inflation and public health.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is warning that Democrats' plans to curb drug prices would insert "socialist price controls" between Americans and the treatments they need as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks.

“Bring it on," No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin of Illinois told reporters in response Monday, underscoring his party's hopes that the fight would buttress them in November's congressional elections. “This prescription drug issue is an inflation issue. It’s a public health issue. It’s a cost to the government issue. And it’s something the American people get."

Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he'd sought at the beginning of his presidency. Capitulating to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Biden said he wanted Democrats to quickly write and pass a measure limiting pharmaceutical prices, extending expiring subsidies for people buying health insurance and modestly reducing federal deficits.

Manchin, one of his party's most conservative members, a fossil fuel champion and an indispensable vote in the 50-50 Senate, announced last week that those were the only elements he was willing to include in the legislation. He cited concerns about inflation that's risen rapidly this year. Manchin's remarks meant Democrats' hopes of including efforts to reverse climate change were at best a long shot this year.

“I haven‘t walked away from anything," the West Virginian told reporters Monday about monthslong talks over the party's economic push, now seemingly on life support, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. He called inflation his “greatest concern" and added, “I don't know what tomorrow brings."

While Democrats largely seemed ready to accept the pared-down bill and claim an election-season achievement, Manchin's performance is clearly wearing on many. His objections spiked most of Biden's multitrillion-dollar aspirations to strengthen child care and other social programs and raise taxes on the rich, contributing to criticisms that Democrats have fallen short while controlling the White House and — narrowly — Congress.

“I think Joe should have made his position clear a hell of a long time ago,” Durbin said. “We’ve spent a lot of time, wasted a lot of time on negotiation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told fellow Democrats in a letter that the Senate's proposed health provisions “are essential, as we must act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs." Said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: “We have waited a year and a half for 50 votes. It’s time to move where we can move.”

The prescription drug measure negotiated by Schumer and Manchin would let Medicare negotiate prices for the pharmaceuticals it buys, require manufacturers to pay rebates for some price increases, clamp a $2,000 annual ceiling on Medicare recipients' out-of-pocket drug costs and provide free vaccines for older people.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the proposal would save the government $288 billion over the coming decade, chiefly because the government would pay less for pharmaceuticals. The extended health care subsidies would use some of that money, with the rest for deficit reduction.

McConnell said the proposal would punish an industry that delivered COVID-19 vaccines just two years ago, a remarkably rapid and effective achievement, and hurt patients.

“Washington Democrats are working right now, right now to find ways to put more bureaucracy between American patients and the treatments they rely on," he said. “They want to put socialist price controls between American innovators and new cures for debilitating diseases."

White House officials touted the benefits of shoring up subsidies for millions to purchase coverage under the Affordable Care Act and reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Both are longtime Democratic goals.

"We're on the cusp of a very big win here" on health care, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She reiterated a pledge from Biden last week to take executive action if Congress fails to act on climate, but offered no specifics of what Biden might do.

Notably, Schumer did not mention the economic legislation as the Senate began its session Monday. Democratic senators seemed certain to discuss their plans during their weekly Tuesday lunch. Biden and party leaders hope to approve a package over likely unanimous Republican opposition before Congress begins its August recess.

Manchin has said he would consider climate change legislation in September once he's seen updated inflation figures. Approving a measure in the heat of election campaigns would be extremely difficult. Republicans seem likely to win House control and have a realistic chance of capturing the Senate as well.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, the industry's most influential lobbying group, said Democrats' latest bill had gone “from bad to worse for patients." Spokesperson Debra DeShong said the measure would “threaten patient access and future innovations."

PhRMA said its member companies spent a record $102.3 billion on research and development last year.

Overall, the industry spent $83 billion on research and development in 2019, 10 times the inflation-adjusted value of what it spent annually in the 1980s, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report last year.

Drugmakers on average spent a quarter of their net revenues on R&D in 2019, a far larger proportion than the semiconductor, technology hardware and software industries, the budget office said.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy