Gene Luen Yang continues his Shang-Chi epic with Marcus To, Erick Arciniega, and Travis Lanham, so you already know this is a series to watch! The first issue moves at a breakneck pace, reintroducing fans to Shang-Chi and several members of his supporting cast and catching readers up on his new status quo. As leader of the Five Weapons Society and reluctant guardian of the Ten Rings, our hero has a lot on his shoulders, and that means he doesn’t get a whole lot of time for a personal life. Seeing him try is a whole lot of fun, though.

