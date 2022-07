★★★★★Do you feel the need for a vacation? Are you unable to take one? There are times that one feels the need to escape from the craziness of day-to-day life and perhaps head to the lake for some R and R! Did you know that this can be done without ever leaving Chicago? When you are driving down Sheridan Road, just North of the Hollywood extension, you will pass a park known as Berger park. There is a huge building ( that at one time was a mansion) and now houses a museum of sorts. Between this building and Lake Michigan is something very special. A retreat right in Edgewater. It is called the Waterfront. It is a calm setting overlooking Lake Michigan that almost makes you feel that you are relaxing at your resort, enjoying a libation and some wonderful food.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO