The Government has scrapped plans for legislation to improve admissions for summer-born pupils.In 2015, then-schools minister Nick Gibb promised legislation to allow pupils born between April and August to be admitted to reception from the age of five if that was what their parents wanted.Currently, the decision is left to schools and councils about whether five-year-olds born between these dates start in reception or Year 1.The Government had also said it would change the law so pupils could remain in the year group they started with throughout their education rather than having to re-apply to be educated outside their normal...

EDUCATION ・ 35 MINUTES AGO