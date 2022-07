The final chapter of The Rocketeer: The Great Race is here from IDW by Stephen Mooney, and it packs a punch! My first initial glimpse was at a seven-page preview, and I wanted more. The action drew you in and built up from the last issue where we saw Cliff fill his jet pack with experimental fuel so that things would be moving fast. This issue will have you on an emotional roller coaster to figure out who will win the Great Race — as well as the fate of The Rocketeer.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO