White House officials say President Joe Biden is experiencing “very mild” symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday. In addition to being fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, the 79-year-old is also taking the antiviral Paxlovid to ensure he’s protected from serious illness. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, expects the president to respond favorably to the drug, “as most maximally protected patients do.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO