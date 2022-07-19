Designing Digital Transformation for Life Sciences: Building Resiliency When Disruption is the New Normal

Winston Churchill had great insight when he said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Although he was talking about seizing opportunities during the darkest hours of World War II, there are parallels to today, especially when thinking about the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare organizations have learned—and continue to learn—much about the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. healthcare system during a prolonged crisis. It would be unfortunate if we didn’t use this information to usher in much-needed change.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO