The battle for supremacy among crypto exchanges has often come down to the amount of bitcoin that they hold. This is due to the prestige that comes with the pioneer cryptocurrency and, of course, the value that it commands. For the longest time, Coinbase has maintained its lead in the market when it comes to bitcoin holdings. However, it looks like there is a new king in town as Coinbase’s bitcoin holdings have fallen.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO