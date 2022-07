Walton Global has purchased 171 acres of land in Sumter County for a new development to be known as Hamilton. The land located off County Road 48 near Webster will be dedicated to up to 800 units of family housing. In addition to its proximity to The Villages, the “attractively priced single-family homes” would also be ideal for commuters to Tampa and Orlando, according to Walton Global. The company said the units will be ideal for first-time homeowners.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO