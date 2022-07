My mother-in-law is an amazing lady. She has supported me many times, and I am lucky to have her in my life. It breaks my heart to see her practically immobile at eighty-four. Her only movement is around her tiny apartment, and she spends most of the day sitting in her chair watching television. Her quality of life is not what you would hope for, but I think the situation would have been different if she had stayed more active both physically and mentally. Here is some evidence, and solutions to back up this statement.

5 DAYS AGO