ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Dedicates ‘Mike Ryan Memorial Baseball Field’ Friday for ‘Impossible Dream’ Catcher

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dedication of the “Mike Ryan Memorial Baseball Field,” on the very spot he polished the skills that would propel him to the Red Sox, takes place Friday morning in Haverhill. Ryan, a Red Sox catcher during the 1967 “Impossible Dream” season, died two years ago at age...

whav.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race Begins Taking Registrations

Registration is open for 35th annual Feaster Five Road Race, a Thanksgiving Day tradition that annually attracts thousands of runners and walkers of all levels. The race is presented by Schneider Electric and hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club. It offers a 5K or five-mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Haverhill YMCA Plans Free Basketball Clinic Next Week

The Haverhill YMCA is having a free Basketball Clinic for players of all ages and skill levels next week. Haverhill High School Varsity Coaches Melissa Tarpy and Souleymane Wane conduct the clinic Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. The first 30 participants will...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Dana-Farber Recognizes Methuen Team in Drop It Challenge; Sgt. Licata Top Fundraiser in State

The Methuen Police Department was recently recognized by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for placing third in the Drop It Challenge. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said the department’s team raised $7,700. Team captain Sgt. Derek Licata raised $5,100, making him the top individual fundraiser statewide. Licata has a deeply personal connection to the cause.
METHUEN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Pizzeria Gets Review from Barstool Sports Founder

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports recently stopped by a Watertown pizza institution for one of his One-Bite Reviews. He tried a cheese pizza from Stella’s Pizza on Mt. Auburn Street in Coolidge Square in Watertown, and Portnoy’s review can be summarized when he said, “It’s just good.”
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Sports
Haverhill, MA
Government
Z107.3

‘Lucas In Maine’ Is Making Us All Look Bad

Being a big Boston sports fan, I find myself listening to the sports radio hosts from that city quite a bit, especially Toucher & Rich, and Felger & Mazz, on 985 The Sports Hub, so I got a kick out of this Reddit video from yesterday. Since this particular show...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Couple in NH for NASCAR Race Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

A couple from Colorado on vacation in New Hampshire were the winners of $1 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Cheryl Vossen purchased the ticket at the state Liquor & Wine Outlet on the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. She and her husband Brian were in the Granite State for the Ambetter 301 NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this past Sunday. They picked their numbers using Easy Pick.
LOUDON, NH
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Tommy Rull Performs at Haverhill Citizens Center July 26

The Haverhill Citizens Center is hosting a Tommy Rull performance, followed by an ice cream social next Tuesday. Singer and entertainer Rull presents “A Musical Journey Through the Years” Tuesday, July 26, from 1-2 p.m., followed by the ice cream social from 2-3 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ryan
WHAV

Haverhill’s Plug Pond Open, but Swimming at ‘Own Risk’ Absent Lifeguards; Other Cooling Options

Extreme heat and humidity locally are being compounded at Haverhill’s Plug Pond by a statewide lifeguard shortage, but the city is offering multiple options for cooling off. Human Services Director Vin Ouellette confirms the shortage means swimming is allowed, but at residents’ own risk. There are “park ambassadors” present and groups have the option of bringing their own lifeguards.
HAVERHILL, MA
Seacoast Current

Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a “Home Improvement” Character is Retiring

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series, and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
BOSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Diamond#Cashman Field#Yankee Stadium#The Red Sox#The Olean Red Sox
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Randolph venue announces closure in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A popular Randolph venue announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors for good, effective next year. Lombardo’s, a locale famous for hosting weddings, proms, and other social events, wrote in a Facebook post that they’ll be closing their Randolph location in September of 2023.
RANDOLPH, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock management team resigns

LACONIA — The entire management staff of Gunstock Mountain Resort tendered their resignations at the very beginning of the Gunstock Area Commission meeting Wednesday night, after the entire team was placed in audience seating instead of at the speaker's table. The placement was the final straw for a team...
LACONIA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHAV

Haverhill School Committee Renews Assistant Superintendent Pfifferling’s Contract for 3 Years

Haverhill’s assistant superintendent of schools will remain at his post for at least another three years. The Haverhill School Committee last night voted unanimously to continue Michael J. Pfifferling’s contract through June of 2025. School Committee member Richard J. Rosa, who negotiated the pact along with member Gail M. Sullivan, outlined the terms which take effect retroactively to July 1.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Why is the Ocean Water So Cold Near the North Shore This Summer?

One of the most common weather questions we’ve been receiving lately comes from residents along the North Shore and Cape Ann: why is the ocean water still so cold?. It’s not your imagination – ocean water temperatures from Boston Harbor points north have been exceptionally cold this summer, after a fairly typical start to the warmer water season in the spring. As of this writing on July 19, the water temperature at Wells Beach, Maine, is 63 degrees but Portsmouth is only 59 degrees and the ocean water is similarly at or below 60 degrees all the way into Boston Harbor! Believe it or not, Portsmouth averages 60 degrees water this time of the year, but Boston Harbor should be running either side of 67 degrees, which is why North Shore and Cape Ann residents are especially sensitive to the cold water this late in the season.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

A no-fault eviction sends a Weymouth teacher to the brink of homelessness

A no-fault eviction sends a Weymouth teacher to the brink of homelessness. A long-awaited outing with her 9-year-old daughter to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts last April was cut short when Kimberly O’Connor received a call from her husband: a sheriff had delivered a “no fault” eviction notice.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy