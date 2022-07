Interested community members are invited to join researchers and local students at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center for a conversation about emerging results of an ongoing community science program in the Damariscotta River estuary. The conversation will focus on the results from the first full year of the community science program studying shellfish resources of the upper Damariscotta River estuary, which was a collaboration among UMaine, shellfish harvesters and Lincoln Academy.

