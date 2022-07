You don't have to tell anyone if you suddenly decide to drop off the grid. One useful feature of iMessage is the ability to share your location with your contacts. But the location sharing feature can also quickly turn into a liability if you were to fall out with that person or if the contact abuses the privilege. Therefore you need to know how to stop sharing your location on iMessage. The other person doesn’t even need to know — at least at first — that you have done it.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO