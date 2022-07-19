Sharon Balko Cramer – Carroll Township

Joseph L. Chilzer, 73, of Carroll Township, Pa., died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in North Charle- roi, Pa., the son of the late Joseph J. Chilzer and the late Thelma Walch Chilzer. Joe was a member of Belle Vernon United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman. He was employed at U.S. Steel Duquesne Works as a master bricklayer until its closure. He then was employed by PennDOT as an assistant construction materials manager. Joe was an avid hunter, archer and fisherman. He was a lifelong member of the Eldora Rod and Gun Club and the Valley Inn Sportsmen’s Association. He loved working with wood and made specialized furniture and other items for family and friends. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth Kifer Chilzer; two daughters, Jennifer C. (Stuart) Cunningham of South Park and Emily L. Zarichnak of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, Maddie, Wyatt and Willa Zarichnak and Parker and Troy Cunningham; and a sister, Nancy L. Morris of South Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, with Rev. Chuck Jack officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO