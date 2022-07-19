ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll Township, PA

Sharon Balko Cramer – Carroll Township

By Mon Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Sharon Balko Cramer, 79, of Carroll Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and the royal hound Buck on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born in New Eagle on June 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Sholtis) Balko. Sharon graduated from Rostraver High...

Joseph L. Chilzer – Carroll Township

Joseph L. Chilzer, 73, of Carroll Township, Pa., died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in North Charle- roi, Pa., the son of the late Joseph J. Chilzer and the late Thelma Walch Chilzer. Joe was a member of Belle Vernon United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman. He was employed at U.S. Steel Duquesne Works as a master bricklayer until its closure. He then was employed by PennDOT as an assistant construction materials manager. Joe was an avid hunter, archer and fisherman. He was a lifelong member of the Eldora Rod and Gun Club and the Valley Inn Sportsmen’s Association. He loved working with wood and made specialized furniture and other items for family and friends. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth Kifer Chilzer; two daughters, Jennifer C. (Stuart) Cunningham of South Park and Emily L. Zarichnak of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, Maddie, Wyatt and Willa Zarichnak and Parker and Troy Cunningham; and a sister, Nancy L. Morris of South Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, with Rev. Chuck Jack officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Civil War demonstration will feature cannon fire

If you’re in Rostraver or Washington townships on Aug. 9 and you hear the sound of cannons and see folks in farm fields dressed in 1800s duds, don’t worry — you haven’t been transported back in time. To read the rest of the story, please see...
Ringgold teachers have new contract

The Ringgold School District announced Wednesday that negotiations between the district and the teachers’ union have resulted in a new five-year contract. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
