Brooklyn Heights, one of the most literary of New York City’s neighborhoods, is celebrating the arrival of a new poetry salon and workshop space on Montague Street. Brooklyn Poets, which has been in operation for ten years but never had its own space, provides classes, small workshops, readings and innovative open mic events called “Yawps” for poets and poetry lovers. The center is cutting the ribbon on its new storefront on Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. at 144 Montague St. (See below for full schedule of events.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO