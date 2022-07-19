Edward Jones remains tied with win

William H. Wellington Jr., 58, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. He was born April 15, 1964, the son of the late William H. Wellington Sr. and Mary Alice Miller McDuffie, who survives. Bill was a 1982 graduate of Ringgold High School. He was certified in HVAC and owned and operated Bill’s Heating and Cooling for 10 years. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and later the National Guard. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 212 in Donora and their former Legion Riders. Bill loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Melissa L. Burris Wellington, with whom he celebrated 16 years of marriage on May 6, 2022; two sons, William Crawford and Zachary Burris, both of Monongahela; two daughters, Megan Filby of Belle Vernon and Kayla Filby of Monongahela; three grandchildren, Kaedence Burris, Zachary Burris Jr. and Lillian Crawford; brother, James McDuffie of New Eagle; sister, Annie Welsh and husband Dean of Charleroi; step- mother, Saengarroon “Lek” Soampoa Wellington of Charleroi; and cousin and best friend, Edna “Suzie” Gedekoh. He also leaves behind his dog, Gracie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME, 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Raymond DiCamillo officiating. At the request of the family, memorial donations may be made to Frye Funeral Home Inc. or to fundthefuneral.com to help with funeral expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

