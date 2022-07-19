Edward Jones remains tied with win

William S. Turkovich, 90, of Donora, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Veterans Administration Hospital Oakland, surrounded by his children. He was born in Donora on May 26, 1932, the son of the late Stephen Turkovich and the late Clara Hobolja Turkovich. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne Pansino Turkovich; and his 13 brothers and sisters. Surviving to cherish his memory are a daughter, Donna (Marty) Hajduk; two sons, William (Shelly) Turkovich and James (Dawn) Turkovich; and six grandchildren, Anthony (Alex), Aaron, Sarah, Lauren, Joseph and Marty. William proudly served in the United States Army as a medic with the Medical Corps, 6th Medical Battalion, Company B. William worked in the construction industry as a truck driver and a laborer. He dedicated many years giving back to the community by volunteering for the Monessen chapter of St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To honor Bill’s memory, the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Washington Area Humane Society. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
