Passing the gavel

The earth had to cry, so the heavens could open on July 9, 2022, and Robin Hill could gain his heavenly reward, to be able to rest in the arms of the Lord. Robin D. Hill is the son of Betty Shine Hill and Robert Hill Sr. He grew up in Monessen, and at an early age he knew that he needed a personal relationship with God, so he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Later on, his family relocated to Warrensville Heights, Ohio, where he attended Warrensville High School and had a phenomenal football career. Robin was well known for his athleticism. In any sport that contained a ball, you would catch it in Robin’s hands. After graduation in 1979, Robin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a security specialist. Robin received an honorable discharge in 1984. After his time in the service, Robin went back to his first love, football. He played professional semi-pro football for the Canton Bulldogs. Later he took a chance at trying out for the Cleveland Browns. If anyone truly knew Robin, they would know that he was a die-hard, (I mean he bled black and yellow!!!) Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He would enjoy calling his family and talking trash when the Steelers would beat the Browns. Robin enjoyed being around good-hearted people; he loved to laugh and have a great time. He enjoyed landscaping with his big brother, Lee Lee, and enjoyed being around his grandkids and family. He was just that person people enjoyed being around and his smile was so contagious, it would light up a room. Robin was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hill; and father, Robin Hill; sisters, Kim Washington and Tamara Denea Hill; and a grandchild. Robin leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sheena M. Parker and Shalia Stitch; one son, Robin Dane Hill Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 945 Henry St., Belle Vernon, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Rev. Jaquelyn Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, 724-379-5420, Karl Jackson, funeral director.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO